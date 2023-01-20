Story from Most Wanted

The Cool-Girl Jewelry Brand We’re Gifting Ourselves This V-Day

Karina Hoshikawa
We don’t love jewelry because it’s practical. In fact, there’s virtually no function to adorning oneself in sparkly studs, dainty necklaces, charm bracelets, or a stack of rings. But that’s not the point; our bling purely exists to express our style and add a little something-something — and we just found a veritable diamond in the rough in the form of Artizan Joyeria. TBQH, the Miami-based, family-owned jewelry label that you’ve never heard of should really be bigger than it is. From edgy takes on chain-link jewelry to traditional motifs like signets and precious stones feature in many pieces, the brand truly has something for everyone’s style. Working in a variety of metals (sometimes mixed together for a modern touch), most of Artizan’s pieces also clock in at under-$100 price points, perfect for someone looking to experiment with their jewelry style or build a collection of demi-fine baubles. 
If you're not familiar with the label, allow us to give you an introduction in the form of our own wish list of Artizan's most covetable pieces. Whether you're perusing for yourself or a lucky giftee, here's to a sparkl-ier year ahead.
Earrings

From studs to hoops, there's nothing boring about Artizan's range of earrings. Go for a sparkly earscape, geometric huggies, or edgy spikes to amp up any look.
Artizan Joyeria
Mini Clear Huggies Silver
$52.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
The Shape Hoop
$52.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
One Shot Earring
$58.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
This & That Ear Set
$110.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Spiga Shine Earring
$95.00
Artizan Joyeria

Necklaces

More is more when it comes to Artizan's jewelry POV — especially with necklaces. Layering multiple styles is a style signature of the brand, and they've made it easy to get the look with curated trios of better-together styles.
Artizan Joyeria
Link Charm Necklace
$105.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Herradura Zodiac - Virgo
$135.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
The Herradura & The Snake Layered Necklace
$145.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Amelia Layered Necklace Set Mix
$155.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Anne Mix Necklace
$95.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Tag Charm Necklace
$70.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Tennis Dainty Necklace Set
$165.00
Artizan Joyeria

Bracelets

Bangles, stacks, and tennis bracelets, oh my! Whether your jewelry style skews traditional or thoroughly modern, Artizan is making a very convincing case for adorning your wrists with trinkets galore.
Artizan Joyeria
Khanti Bracelet Stack
$175.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Weight Bangle
$40.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Emerald Cut Tennis Bracelet
$150.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Mini Palma Bracelet
$45.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
On Bangle
$55.00
Artizan Joyeria

Rings

Artizan's unique ring styles are so chic, only you will know that most are available for under $50. Geometric shapes like rhombi and rectangles are among the simple yet statement-making silhouettes, but sparkly stone-studded varieties are also on the menu for the divas among us.
Artizan Joyeria
Rectangle Ring
$48.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Solo Silver Ring
$70.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Rhombus Ring
$48.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Zirconia Dots Ring
$48.00
Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria
Square Ring
$35.00
Artizan Joyeria
