We don’t love jewelry because it’s practical. In fact, there’s virtually no function to adorning oneself in sparkly studs, dainty necklaces, charm bracelets, or a stack of rings. But that’s not the point; our bling purely exists to express our style and add a little something-something — and we just found a veritable diamond in the rough in the form of Artizan Joyeria. TBQH, the Miami-based, family-owned jewelry label that you’ve never heard of should really be bigger than it is. From edgy takes on chain-link jewelry to traditional motifs like signets and precious stones feature in many pieces, the brand truly has something for everyone’s style. Working in a variety of metals (sometimes mixed together for a modern touch), most of Artizan’s pieces also clock in at under-$100 price points, perfect for someone looking to experiment with their jewelry style or build a collection of demi-fine baubles.
If you're not familiar with the label, allow us to give you an introduction in the form of our own wish list of Artizan's most covetable pieces. Whether you're perusing for yourself or a lucky giftee, here's to a sparkl-ier year ahead.
From studs to hoops, there's nothing boring about Artizan's range of earrings. Go for a sparkly earscape, geometric huggies, or edgy spikes to amp up any look.
More is more when it comes to Artizan's jewelry POV — especially with necklaces. Layering multiple styles is a style signature of the brand, and they've made it easy to get the look with curated trios of better-together styles.
Bangles, stacks, and tennis bracelets, oh my! Whether your jewelry style skews traditional or thoroughly modern, Artizan is making a very convincing case for adorning your wrists with trinkets galore.
Artizan's unique ring styles are so chic, only you will know that most are available for under $50. Geometric shapes like rhombi and rectangles are among the simple yet statement-making silhouettes, but sparkly stone-studded varieties are also on the menu for the divas among us.
