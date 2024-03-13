“Just look at yourself, you are of Caribbean heritage. And we know that there would have been slavery [in your history], you also have to look at when your parents came to this country — so all of the nuances, you can't put that in a box,” Taverner continues, digging deeper. “I don't know how they would design an algorithm [that took all this into consideration] I'd be curious about the people who were designing it. Where did they train? Are they representative? To me, they are only going to be representative of their own cultural bias. Because for a lot of Black Americans, there is only Black history from a US perspective. Ask a Black American about the Windrush, for example. They will be seeing things, as we all do, through their own limited lens. Even if they get Black people to create [the technology].”