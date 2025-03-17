From an engineering perspective, the only thing I can do is learn. It’s not — and it shouldn’t be — competition at this point. It’s not me versus AI; it's co-creation, the NPC assisting me in my quest. That mindset extends beyond software engineering and into my art practice as well. It’s about bringing my vision, strengths, and values to the work while staying in conversation with the computer. As Nina Simone once said, “An artist’s duty is to reflect the times in which we live.” AI is part of our present reality, and engaging with it thoughtfully allows me to shape its role in my creative process rather than letting it define the work for me.