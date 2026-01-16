Armani Reformulated Its Most Popular Foundation — But Why?
If you’ve ever loved a beauty product, then you’ve likely also experienced what it felt like to lose it. Whether it was a beloved moisturizer that was discontinued or a reformulated lipstick shade that was never quite the same, we’ve all been there. And if you’re one of the thousands (I can only assume) of people who adore Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation, what comes next might be hard to hear, but you’ve been warned.
After launching in 2000 (turn of the century!), Armani Luminous Silk Foundation skyrocketed to popularity, becoming one of the most frequently name-dropped products among celebrities like Gemma Chan and Kim Kardashian, and makeup artists like Tobi Henney. (One 2020 statistic even reported the brand sold 1,000 bottles of Luminous Silk per day.) So you may be wondering why Armani would replace an existing bestseller, even after 25 years — and you’d be right to do so. But before you run to your nearest Sephora to stock up on your old shade, here’s everything you need to know about the new version of the cult classic, Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation.
Why did Armani reformulate its iconic Luminous Silk Foundation?
As the name suggests, the OG Armani Luminous Silk Foundation was touted as a medium-to-full coverage product that enhanced skin’s natural radiance. The upgraded formula, Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation, captures the same soft-glow finish with a thinner, more blendable texture. Then, there is the addition of skincare-first ingredients like niacinamide to brighten and curb oil production — an especially welcome addition for those prone to oily skin like myself, who notice that foundation can sometimes enhance shine and greasiness. Another notable addition to the foundation is glycerin, an emollient and humectant that helps draw in moisture and lock it in place.
What's different about Armani's new Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation?
Whether you’re hitting a red carpet (relatable!) or simply looking for a workhorse complexion perfector for every day, Armani Luminous Silk had mass appeal in spades due to its silky texture, moderate coverage, and luxe cachet. (Put simply, having this in your makeup bag made you That Girl.)
But as is often the case, not everyone was convinced. Some reviewers wanted a better finish for drier skin types, while others said it oxidized quickly. Since its launch, countless brands have introduced foundations powered by increasingly high-tech formulas. With this in mind, Rena Hayashi, Armani Beauty's head of research and development, reveals that the reformulation was inevitable. “Even for an icon like Luminous Silk, consumer expectations evolve,” Hayashi says of the four-year reformulation process. She adds, “The driving inspiration was to meet today's demand for foundations that offer an even more seamless, true-to-skin match and act as an extension of one's skincare routine, not just makeup.”
I’m notoriously picky when it comes to foundation, but even I was blown away by how Armani’s Luminous Silk looked, and most importantly, felt on my skin. I was a true fan of the original Luminous Silk, but typically reserved it for special occasions that warranted a more glam look. As such, a natural, skincare-inspired version of Luminous Silk sounded right up my alley.
What to know about Armani Luminous Silk Foundation:
- Available in 44 shades (including 18 brand-new ones to better suit a variety of undertones)
- Provides medium coverage with a glowy finish
- Includes skincare ingredients, including glycerin and niacinamide in a non-comedogenic formulation
Is Armani's new Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation good?
Like any liquid foundation, how you choose to apply it depends on the amount of coverage desired, as well as the finish you’re looking to achieve. However, one thing that immediately stood out to me during the testing process was how the new Luminous Silk truly disappeared into my skin, leaving behind a veil of coverage that looked like my skin, but better. Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez (who’s glammed celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid) echoes this as one of Luminous Silk’s most notable upgrades.
“The biggest standout for me is that it feels even more skin-like — it minimizes any texture on the skin, which I love, and gives a gorgeous soft-focus effect,” she says.
My favorite way to apply foundation is to dot tiny amounts directly onto my face where I need the most coverage, and buff it out with a fluffy brush for an airbrushed effect that I can dial up if needed. And according to Gonzalez, the new Luminous Silk is more versatile than ever: “If I want a natural, soft-glam finish, I’ll use a foam wedge or my hands to really melt it into the skin,” she explains. “When I want more coverage, I typically use a brush and work it into the skin.”
But no matter how you apply it, the consensus remains the same: “What I love most about this formula is that no matter how it’s applied or how many layers you build, you always get the same beautiful, skin-like result.” Beauty content creator Alexis Androulakis of The Lipstick Lesbians did a side-by-side comparison, touting the comfortable wear and less drying texture of the reformulation. However, she also noted that the two are more alike than different, especially in terms of the signature satin finish.
Where can you get Armani Luminous Silk Foundation?
The new-and-improved Armani Luminous Silk is currently available on Armani Beauty’s website and at select retailers including Sephora and Nordstrom for $69 (a small increase from the previous price of $64).
Final Thoughts
For the price, I was expecting to be blown away by the new Luminous Silk, and I have to admit that I vastly prefer it to the original. Luminous Silk Natural Glow has replaced my everyday foundation since I can sheer it out so easily, depending on how and how much I apply. (I also wore it recently to an event and my skin looked flawless for over seven hours, even with plenty of talking, eating, and drinking.)
Is it a pricey product? Definitely — easily one of the most expensive in my collection. That said, it had impossibly large shoes to fill — not to mention a viciously loyal customer base willing to go to war — and I think it’s exceeded expectations. (The only piece of criticism I have is that I don’t get much of a blurring effect, which I love for minimizing the appearance of pores, texture, and acne scars. That said, I still like it overall as a foundation.) I can only wonder what we’ll be saying 25 years from now, when the 3.0 version hits our counters...
