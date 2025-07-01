Aritzia’s Summer Sale Is Full Of Summer Staples For Up To 50% Off
We’re deep into Fourth of July sales, and Aritzia’s annual Summer Sale is one not to miss. Now, through July 6, the TikTok-viral, Gen Z-approved retailer is offering 20% to 50% off sitewide (excluding collaborations), with markdowns on all the best summer must-haves, from breezy dresses and oversized button-downs to airy pants built for scorching days.
That means plenty of under-$100 finds — including easy slip dresses, crisp cotton tops, wide-leg trousers, and bike shorts made for heatwave errands. Whether you’re rounding out your summer wardrobe, elevating your vacation outfits, or just need an excuse to try the cult-favorite Effortless Pant, this is your moment. Scroll on to shop the standout pieces before sizes sell out.
Aritzia Summer Sale Dresses
Take the stress out of dressing up with versatile summer dresses that work for office days, weekend plans, and destination getaways. From button-down minis to wrap midis and easy cotton maxis, Aritzia’s on-sale styles — especially from Babaton and Wilfred — are breathable, lightweight, and island-ready.
Aritzia Summer Sale Tops
Round out your summer rotation with staple tops like Wilfred going-out blouses, relaxed Babaton button-downs, and picnic-ready Sunday Best tanks. The wide range of on-sale designs may make it difficult to narrow down to just one pick. Luckily, the steep discounts will allow you to cart up several styles, even if you’re staying under a $100 budget.
Aritzia Summer Sale Pants
If there was ever a time to grab hold of Aritizia’s The Effortless Pant, it’s now. The high-waisted trouser — offered in several fabrics, colors, and lengths — is a fan-favorite, and now you can try them for yourself while many are 20% off. We’re also eyeing discounted breezy wide-leg pants and trendy denim for everyday summer ‘fits.
Aritzia Summer Sale Shorts & Skirts
Yep, you can also find the beloved Effortless Short on sale, too. Find mini, mid-thigh, and Bermuda lengths of the front-pleated design for under $100. Also, be on the lookout for discounted skirts like ‘90s-inspired slip styles and milkmaid-esque tiered maxis.
Aritzia Summer Sale Activewear
Don’t sleep on the retailer’s Golden activewear line, which offers tons of cute matching sets to take you through the summer. Already reasonably priced compared to competitors, now you can find styles for as low as $15. So if you’re looking for separates or workout dresses, now’s the time to try the line, including the extra-soft Butter fabric and athleisure Life styles.
