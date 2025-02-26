Alex Consani Is An Office Siren In Aritzia’s New Campaign

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What happens when a beloved fashion brand teams up with a viral sensation? You get It model Alex Consani as the star of Aritzia’s newest campaign. The Canadian retailer just released its spring workwear collection, which has the 2024 model of the year leading the campaign as an office siren.
Consani gets down to business in a corporate ‘80s-esque setting, dressed in Aritizia’s work staples like statement blazers, striped button-downs, baggy trousers, and trench coats. According to a brand statement, Consani takes on “different office personas with a playful twist like “Big Boss,” “Secretary,” “IT”, and more.”
Whether you work a corporate office job or not, the collection delivers modern work wardrobe staples that are professional but certainly not stuffy. From relaxed work pants and slim cigarette pants that can be dressed up or down to mini skirts and dresses that can be styled for day or night, these spring styles are versatile enough to wear in and out of the office. For proof, see Consani in mini shorts, capri pants, and a bomber jacket.
The collection predominantly features Aritizia's in-house brand Babaton, which is known for its tailoring. Some standouts include new iterations of iconic styles — like the double-breasted Slouch Coat (a personal favorite), “carrot”-shaped Prospect Pant, and belted paperbag Industry Short — reimagined in the brand’s (Re)ssential stretchy yet structured fabric. Babaton’s signature dresses — like the crewneck Priestly and fit-and-flare Bond mini dresses plus the crepe Futurist midi dress — are also showcased in the workwear collection. There are also lightweight, office-appropriate high-neck tops, cardigans, and vests from Babaton and Wilfred, a “romantic-leaning knits” in-house label.
The spring workwear collection’s pieces range from $78 to $325, and are available to shop online now.
