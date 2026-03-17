Aries Season Is Here — & It’s Time To Let Go Of Your Hibernation Era
It's time to wake up and get out of hibernation! March 20th kicks off Aries season, as well as the Spring Equinox and astrological new year. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so it pushes us to be brave in the month ahead. We all want to lead and take charge, which is why our courageous, independent, and competitive attitudes will be seen. Winning is not good enough unless we prove to be trailblazers in one area of our lives. This year, it'll be our motto.
We may get lost in our feelings when the sun connects with elusive Neptune in Aries on March 22nd. Although it will be nice to live in La La Land for a moment, the wake up call will hit us hard the following day, when we have to deal with real life responsibilities. Try not to get too swept away in a dream or fantasy, and make sure that you have one foot firmly cemented on the ground while navigating this cosmic energy. The positive side to this transit is that it will ignite our creativity, making us tender-hearted, nostalgic, and bewitching.
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On March 25th, the sun links up with Saturn in Aries and Pluto in Aquarius. This planetary trifecta is going to demand that we boss up and take control. Triangular situations may arise when Pluto integrates a few people into a situation in which all parties want to dominate. Saturn urges us to adhere to structure and discipline. With a lot of effort, we’ll be able to evolve. The caveat is that growth takes time and is a process. Change doesn't happen overnight, but it benefits our lives — a sentiment we will embrace when Saturn and Pluto harmonize on March 28th. Think of this as “The Tower” tarot card moment. Things fall apart so they can be put back together differently, in a way that works for us.
Chin up, Aries season isn't all doom and gloom though. The sun and Jupiter in Cancer square off on April 5th, lending a wonderfully optimistic vibe that will radiate from our auras. This is a magnificent day to take a leap of faith, believe in our dreams, and say how we feel to others, as long as it's positive. The world will be our oyster, and we will feel the need to take chances in everything we do, since luck is on our side.
There is a healing energy on April 16th, when the sun and the centaur Chiron form a conjunction in Aries. Chiron is “the wounded healer that ironically could not heal itself,” which means we will help others mend their pain. In return, they might give us advice, so that we can do the same. Our hearts will be heavy on this day, as we are full of emotion and empathy. Reach out to a trusted friend or therapist if you need to talk to someone about your problems. They'll offer a compassionate shoulder to lean on and a source of comfort. Remember, you're not alone.
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While the sun’s sting in Aries brings a ton of different sentiments to the forefront of our lives, it also gives us the insight and knowledge to understand ourselves and others better. The month ahead might be heavy, but we’ll have moments of levity that prove to be meaningful and exciting. The obstacles may seem immense; however, in the true spirit of the zodiac sign Aries, we've got to keep on going!
Important Dates For Aries Season
March 20th: The sun enters Aries, starting a new solar journey for the fire sign.
March 20th: Mercury retrograde ends in Pisces, clearing up the miscommunications and missteps from February 26th, when the planetary backspin began.
March 30th: Venus gets tender in Taurus, offering commitment and camaraderie.
April 1st: The Full Moon in Libra is a time to reflect upon the relationships we hold dear.
April 9th: Mars becomes more desirous in Aries, adding passion and desire to all we do.
April 14th: Mercury dives into Aries, making communication fierce and direct.
April 17th: The New Moon in Aries encourages us to set intentions that will augment our spring.
April 19th: The sun moves into Taurus, bringing artistry and beauty our way.
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