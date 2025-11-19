Ariana Madix Is BravoCon’s Reigning It Girl. Here’s Why
What would BravoCon 2025 be without the one and only Ariana Madix? It's impossible not to acknowledge how far the Vanderpump Rules breakout star has come. We've watched her navigate life under a microscope season after season, to now being the It Girl brands are dying to work with. Her latest collab is with TRESemmé.
As we chatted with Madix at TRESemmé's salon activation, her warm smile and cheery attitude reminded me of everything she's endured with grace. This triple threat talent has had her share of ups and downs living her most vulnerable moments for the world to see. From highs like taking the entrepreneurial route with the Something About Her sandwich shop along bestie/co-owner, Katie Malone, to lows like grieving for loved ones who've passed on, Madix has remained steadfast in being a better version of herself while maintaining the same humility we've loved about her since her first season of VPR.
When you look up the word "manifestation" in the dictionary, Madix’s face could be front and center. She's been a first-hand example of how easily the words we speak can materialize into reality. An argument about batteries landed her a Duracell commercial. Long time appreciation for Broadway musicals graced her with the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Offhand remarks about being a Love Island fan turned into her hosting USA's seasons 6, 8, and Love Island Games 2025 (she's confirmed to return for next year). Making history as the first Bravo talent to host a reunion is another box that Madix has casually checked off.
But we can't talk Love Island without acknowledging what's on every viewers' mind each episode: Ari's glam. We continue to thank producers for those slow-mo entrances because every look has been chef's kiss. However, looks aren't the only reason Madix has been quenching our thirst lately. Her genuine love for Love Island is also why we love her. She shares a selfless, refreshing bond with her LI cast in the villa that continues after the show. Madix has been the contestant’s ultimate champion, never afraid to show support and voice her opinions on post-villa activities.
Here we talked about navigating friendship and business, what TRESemmé products defy Fiji humidity, how she's getting through her grieving process, and which Broadway show she'd love to take on next.
Refinery 29: I think the first question everyone needs to know is how the heck [hair stylist] Carl (Bembridge) has been able to defeat Fiji's weather from messing up your hair?!
Ariana Madix: "Let me tell you, Carl is a magician, first of all. But I've been using TRESemmé's Lamellar Gloss products. They have amazing hold of 72 hours. So 72 hours of BravoCon and 72 hours of staying out there in Fiji humidity."
With 20 years in the industry, it seems like you’re sort of the fairy godmother to a lot of the Love Island girls post villa. What advice did you give them to help adjust to their newfound fame?
AM: "I think, honestly, the best advice I could give them is to just lean on each other because it's such a unique experience that they went through together that no one else can understand. If you're able to find a great friend in that villa, hold on to them and lean on them. Your friends outside of Love Island as well."
You witnessed Jana and Kenny's love story from the very beginning, and witnessed the breakup from a personal angle. How would you describe how Jana’s grown over the years?
AM: "Oh my gosh. Jana is one of the most kind, beautiful people I know. Resilient. Stunning. I mean, the way her smile radiates, I feel like it radiates from within. It's not just beauty on the outside. It's beauty within."
A lot of people say you should never mix business with friendship, but Something About Her is a success and your and Katie’s friendship has been very comforting to watch. How have you both managed to maintain that healthy balance?
AM: "Well, we share the same vision for the shop. Both of us are so open and willing to each other's ideas, as well. If we have an idea the mantra is a little bit of "Let's try it and see what happens.
I think she's a great business person and a great friend. But, honestly, I think a little bit of it is the Capricorn-Cancer vibe."
Aw! I'm a Capricorn!
AM: "Oh my God! I'm a Cancer! There's definitely something to that."
You popped your hosting cherry being the first Bravo talent to host reunions, so if Andy ever gave you the chance to host an episode of Watch Watch Happens Live!, who would be your two dream guests?
AM: [Laughs] "I would want to have on Beyonce and of course, I think that Beyonce is a guest that deserves the one chair! But if I were going to have on a Bravolebrity with her, aside from Katie obviously, maybe Paige DeSorbo would be fun!"
You pretty much manifested your Duracell commercial, so what Broadway show are you manifesting to be your next?
AM: "Oh my gosh! Maybe Mamma Mia!.
That was the first show I saw on Broadway so I have a very big place in my heart for it."
Congrats on your Out100 honor! You spoke about grief with the loss of your loved ones, Ali, Grandma Bonnie, and Charlotte. Are there any words of advice you can give someone who's facing the same challenges?
AM: "For me, what's helped is looking or little signs of them — of their love, like little reminders. In the beginning, reminders can be really hard, but as time goes on, I feel like the reminders make you smile. You remember those things more fondly, and you start to look for them. That's something that's really helped me."
