How Ariana Madix Put Together A Bombshell-Worthy Love Island Wardrobe

They’ll have a fitting about a week or two before Madix heads out to Fiji. Men will then tailor everything to Madix’s measurements and do a second fitting to make sure everything’s good. “Once we decide that these are the looks, I'll start to accessorize — shoes, jewelry,” Men continues. “Then I send off a PDF of all the looks. Some things change, because sometimes I'm not able to try on rings and that kind of stuff, but I [map it out] as best as I can. It’ll even show ‘right hand, left hand, helix piercing, whatever side faces the camera more.’” She’s not in Fiji with Madix, so those in-real-time adjustments are at the hands of Emily Abbey and Karissa Loveday , the on-set wardrobe team that gets her ready for filming; though they’re all on a WhatsApp group together, where they’ll send pictures, chime in on changes, and communicate what’s happening in real time.