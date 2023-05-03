I wouldn't wish a mildewy water bottle on my worst enemy. The fact that the one thing that should always be clean — aka a reusable drinking receptacle — is prone to fungal infections pisses me beyond belief. And, I'll be vulnerable in this moment: Water bottle upkeep is simply not my forte. Fortunately, I've never felt more seen after discovering Kuppy, the adorable drinking receptacle drying rack.
If you are thinking, "A dedicated drying rack just for my Hydroflask? For why?" you are not alone. For transparency and credibility purposes, no, I didn't get it either at first. I prefer to spend my paychecks on necessities, and these colorful, bacteria-reducing, dishwasher-safe matte silicone cones don't fall under that frugal umbrella... or so I thought. Alas, I have joined Kupp's legion of online fans who have declared that the little silicone object is "amazing," "convenient," and, "very helpful!" And, like another of the retailer's 156 5-star reviewers Amelia R., I am now "so happy I found this product," after three weeks of daily use.
What is a Kuppy?
A Kuppy checks in at 3.5 inches tall and 3.75 inches wide at the base, 2.5 inches wide at the top (although, you can flip them whichever way you'd like). Each is equipped with squiggly horizontal air slots to allow for air circulation, which prevents insufferable mildew smells, speeds up drying, and, in my opinion, adds a little flair to the design. And lastly, the matte silicone grips your water bottle, wine glass, tumbler, reusable bag, etc. in place while excess water seamlessly slides away.
Are Kuppys worth it?
Indeed. Especially if you don't own a dishwasher. I use both of mine every time I do the dishes because they don't just cater to water bottles. They fit my wine glasses, to-go mugs, and even my normal mugs when my small drying rack runs out of space for them. Not only that, but neither my 32-ounce water bottle nor my Love Is Blind-sized wine glasses topple over because of the versatile proportions and silicone grip. And of course, I've completely avoided steamy glasses, musty smells, or fallen mugs since they entered my apartment.
However, I will warn you: from my experience, they are not compatible with S'well's unique, slim bottles, unfortunately.
Where can you buy Kuppys?
These nifty cones are currently only available on their home site Getkuppy.com. And, seeing how a few colorways are already sold out, we suggest heading over asap to achieve the pristine, clean drinking receptacles of your dreams (or simply read a few more on-site testimonies).
Okay but wait...why do Kuppys make you feel seen?
Thanks so much for asking. I hate washing water bottles and Kuppys add a little glamour to the arduous task. Meaning I'm more inclined to do so, and I feel as though the brand empathizes with my struggle. I mean, the awkward washing, the repeat rinsing because I'm afraid of sucking up suds, the sticker peeling, and the worst of the worst: the lids. It was a task I could put off indefinitely, but now that I have a clever device that makes me cleaner and chicer, my devotion to cleaning my Hydroflask now competes with my devotion to the actual Hydroflask itself. Hydrated, sanitary, and glamorous, all thanks to one $24 buy? That qualifies as a necessity in my book.
