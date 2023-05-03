Thanks so much for asking. I hate washing water bottles and Kuppys add a little glamour to the arduous task. Meaning I'm more inclined to do so, and I feel as though the brand empathizes with my struggle. I mean, the awkward washing, the repeat rinsing because I'm afraid of sucking up suds, the sticker peeling, and the worst of the worst: the lids. It was a task I could put off indefinitely, but now that I have a clever device that makes me cleaner and chicer, my devotion to cleaning my Hydroflask now competes with my devotion to the actual Hydroflask itself. Hydrated, sanitary, and glamorous, all thanks to one $24 buy? That qualifies as a necessity in my book.