I Injected Myself For Tanned Skin & I Have So Many Regrets

Despite the nausea, the dizziness, the pain, and the shame, I was still desperate for a tan. My skin got fractionally darker but so did my moles. Friends and family questioned my new bronze coloring. I was filled with embarrassment that I had resorted to injections, so I told them it was natural. I don’t think they believed me but admitting the truth made me feel silly and vain. It’s only in the last few years that I’ve told anyone that I used Melanotan II. Part of me felt I should be okay with my skin tone and that, in going to such extremes to change it, I was failing myself in some way. I continued dosing myself every evening until the box of medication was empty. I couldn’t bring myself to buy any more.