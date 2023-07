I Injected Myself For Tanned Skin & I Have So Many Regrets

Tanning nasal sprays containing Melanotan II may seem less risky by virtue of the less invasive application method, but they’re just as concerning to medical professionals. Dr. Emma Wedgeworth , consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, is especially worried about their prevalence among young women. She says she’s asked regularly about them by people who’ve seen them on social media. "I think it’s often hard for people to admit using these products to a medical professional, so it’s difficult to ascertain the extent of usage," Dr. Wedgeworth says. "What I do know is that we are seeing increased numbers of young people with skin cancers in clinics, and reports in medical journals have highlighted concerns around the use of these products." She explains that if the skin’s melanin cells are overstimulated — as they can be when using tanning accelerators like nasal sprays — there may be an increased risk of developing melanoma, the most serious form of cancer. As such, the combination of tanning and tanning nasal sprays could significantly raise the risk of skin cancers.