There's nothing that brings joy to a celebrity news lover like a very random new couple, and the world got an epic one in the fall of 2015 when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating. While the pairing was definitely surprising at the time, over four years later, they're still going strong.
They're also still putting out music together. So far, the couple has released three duets, and they're performing their latest, "Nobody But You," at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The video for Stefani and Shelton's new song highlights all their differences, but it does so as they sing, "I don't wanna go down any other road now. I don't wanna love nobody but you." So, joke's on the skeptics, I suppose.
It's pretty clear Stefani and Shelton are a solid celeb couple, and most of us have at least partially adjusted to the idea of the No Doubt icon dating the twangy guy from The Voice and the most controversial The Sexiest Man Alive in recent memory. But how did we get to this point? Let's take things back to the very beginning of Stefani and Shelton's relationship, when they first met. Fun fact: Back then, she had no idea who he was.