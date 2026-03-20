How It Girls Are Styling Capris This Spring
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If you want to look effortlessly polished this spring, then don’t sleep on capris. The cropped silhouette has made a triumphant return, with designers like Isabel Marant and Versace including the preppy trousers in their spring/summer collections. And while a calf-grazing style will always channel the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Sophia Loren, a new age of It girls are ushering in the 2026 trend.
Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Elsa Hosk, and others are modernizing the cropped fit, offering professional-chic ensembles to evening glamour looks. Better still, the range of capri styling proves there’s no single way—or occasion—to wear the versatile bottoms. So, whether you’re strolling through an art gallery or going on a bike ride, the sophisticated pants have you covered.
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An array of lengths and cuts is also up for grabs, flattering different body types and heights, from petite hourglass figures to lengthy silhouettes; the right pair of capris is just around the corner. You can find the style in various fabrics, as well, including smoothing spandex and elevated crepe.
The popular pants even coordinate with other trending wardrobe picks (think: kitten-heel sandals, Y3K sunglasses, and cropped leather jackets). Essentially, investing in a pair sets you and your closet up for fashion success.
If you’re as eager as I am to try capris this spring, then look to the following style stars for peak inspiration. It’s easier than you’d think to pull off the sleek, vintage-inspired pants.
The Cool Biker Girl
Lean into the edgy aesthetic dominating spring mood boards with a sultry sheer top and soaring stilettos for the perfect date-night look.
The Sky Blue Accent
Add a pop of blue for an instant outfit pick-me-up. A statement belt cinches the waist, while wide-leg capris bring movement to the ensemble.
The Soirée Silhouette
An all-white ensemble isn’t just elegant, but it’s surprisingly simple to recreate. Grab your favorite monochromatic pieces, sprinkling in luxurious onyx accessories for a striking contrast.
The Layered Look
Spring’s fluctuating weather calls for smart layering, much like a suede bomber jacket and crochet cardigan. Dainty Mary Janes and a frame purse keep things feminine and light.
The Retro Aesthetic
Playful polka-dot pants make for an instant head-turning look, whether headed to brunch or a girls’ night out. Reach for closet basics, like mini sunglasses and a luxe gold watch, to ground the look.
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