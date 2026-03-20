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How It Girls Are Styling Capris This Spring

Ruby Ford-Dunker
Last Updated March 20, 2026, 6:46 PM
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If you want to look effortlessly polished this spring, then don’t sleep on capris. The cropped silhouette has made a triumphant return, with designers like Isabel Marant and Versace including the preppy trousers in their spring/summer collections. And while a calf-grazing style will always channel the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Sophia Loren, a new age of It girls are ushering in the 2026 trend.
Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Elsa Hosk, and others are modernizing the cropped fit, offering professional-chic ensembles to evening glamour looks. Better still, the range of capri styling proves there’s no single way—or occasion—to wear the versatile bottoms. So, whether you’re strolling through an art gallery or going on a bike ride, the sophisticated pants have you covered.
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An array of lengths and cuts is also up for grabs, flattering different body types and heights, from petite hourglass figures to lengthy silhouettes; the right pair of capris is just around the corner. You can find the style in various fabrics, as well, including smoothing spandex and elevated crepe.
The popular pants even coordinate with other trending wardrobe picks (think: kitten-heel sandals, Y3K sunglasses, and cropped leather jackets). Essentially, investing in a pair sets you and your closet up for fashion success.
If you’re as eager as I am to try capris this spring, then look to the following style stars for peak inspiration. It’s easier than you’d think to pull off the sleek, vintage-inspired pants. 
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The Cool Biker Girl

BFA/Courtesy of Revolve
Lean into the edgy aesthetic dominating spring mood boards with a sultry sheer top and soaring stilettos for the perfect date-night look.
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Fleur du Mal
Juliet Cami
BUY
$248.00
Nordstrom
AFRM
Ettie Pant
BUY
$58.00
Revolve
Shymi
Shymi Necklace
BUY
$90.00
Nordstom
Revolve Los Angeles
Kova Jacket
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$1100.00
Revolve
Jimmy Choo
Love Pumps
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$779.00
mytheresa
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The Sky Blue Accent

@ImaanHammam
Add a pop of blue for an instant outfit pick-me-up. A statement belt cinches the waist, while wide-leg capris bring movement to the ensemble.
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Chloe Fineman x MOTHER
The Mayday
BUY
$158.00
Mother
B-Low The Belt
Edmond Belt
BUY
$188.00
Revolve
Oliver Peoples
Maridan Sunglasses
BUY
$473.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Commando
Neoprene Pants
BUY
$188.00
Nordstom
olga berg
Sasha Bag
BUY
$95.00
Revolve
Jimmy Choo
Elsy Leather Sandals
BUY
$795.00
Neiman Marcus
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The Soirée Silhouette

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An all-white ensemble isn’t just elegant, but it’s surprisingly simple to recreate. Grab your favorite monochromatic pieces, sprinkling in luxurious onyx accessories for a striking contrast.
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Heaven Mayhem
Archer Earrings
BUY
$90.00
Nordstom
Proenza Schouler
Dasha Peplum Jacket
BUY
$1790.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Freja New York
New York Mercer Bag
BUY
$298.00
Revolve
Bottega Veneta
Twill Scarf
BUY
$550.00
Bottega Veneta
Chanel
Rectangle Sunglasses
BUY
$505.00
Chanel
Reformation
Sherlyn Thong
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
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The Layered Look

@HoskElsa
Spring’s fluctuating weather calls for smart layering, much like a suede bomber jacket and crochet cardigan. Dainty Mary Janes and a frame purse keep things feminine and light.
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Aritzia
Tennant Bomber
BUY
$598.00
Aritzia
Everlane
Day Mary Jane
BUY
$178.00
Everlane
The Row
Thilde Pant
BUY
$650.00
FWRD
Patricia Nash Designs
Vivienne Bag
BUY
$225.00
Patricia Nash Designs
Givenchy
Gv Sunglasses
BUY
$270.00
Nordstom
Helsa
Elvira Cardigan
BUY
$198.00
Revolve
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The Retro Aesthetic

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Playful polka-dot pants make for an instant head-turning look, whether headed to brunch or a girls’ night out. Reach for closet basics, like mini sunglasses and a luxe gold watch, to ground the look.
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Gap
Closeknit Top
BUY
$27.00
Gap
Norma Kamali
Capri Legging
BUY
$150.00
Revolve
Bandolino
Ammer Flip Flop
BUY
$79.00
Nordstrom
Otra Eyewear
Otra Frankie Sunglasses
BUY
$65.00
Revolve
Breda
Jane Watch
BUY
$195.00
Shopbop
Hammitt
Kyle Shoulder Bag
BUY
$295.00
Nordstrom
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