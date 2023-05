The Difficult Truth About Our Manicure Obsession

If you can’t recycle plastic press-on nails and they don’t break down when they eventually end up in landfill, what exactly happens to them? Sadly, it’s likely they’ll just sit there. Depending on the material and environmental factors such as sunlight exposure, it is reported that plastic can take anywhere between 20 and 500 years to degrade. Only some resin (for instance, if produced from organic material ) is biodegradable. Sustainability influencer Monika Poppy is especially concerned about cheaply made press-on nails being widely available on websites such as Shein (which has 40 pages of results for press-ons) and AliExpress (60 pages of results) with little to no information on their origin and maker. That’s a red flag for more than one reason. "This counts for the packaging and the material [of the nail] itself, as well as labor rights," Poppy tells R29. Questionable labor practices are a huge issue in the nail industry, not just in manufacturing but in salons, too.