Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I think my parents would have supported me if college was not my path. Neither of them went to college or had any aspirations to do so. But, as it turns out, I've always been a huge nerd. I loved school and did very well at it. Towards the end of middle school, my mom started instilling in me that college was absolutely an option for me and that by doing well at school, it could be more affordable/attainable. My mother's salary was lower than the tuition for any school I applied to, and I had no significant savings, so it very well might have been impossible for me to afford it without major loans. Thankfully, I was accepted at a college that basically covers tuition and rent if your household income is below a threshold (through grants, not loans). I was incredibly lucky. I was the first in my family to go to college. I basically lived in a wealthy bubble for four years, which had some cognitive dissonance for me because both my parents went through hard job losses/financial struggles during that time. After college, I pursued a Master of Architecture, which is a professional degree needed to be an architect (similar to a JD or MD). I took out a loan for my first year of graduate school (~$58,000) in 2016 because my first-year financial assistance was minimal. This was a HUGE stressor for me. I had never handled that level of money, let alone debt. I felt guilty because I had been given the chance to go to an amazing university on a full-ride and instead of doing the sensible thing like finding a job after, I chose to obtain another degree that is notoriously expensive, especially compared to architecture starting salaries. For the other 2.5 years of my graduate education, I worked very hard to not go into any more debt. Tuition and rent were covered through a combination of merit fellowships, teaching assistantships, and taking an RA position in an undergrad dorm (free rent!). Once I became an RA and didn't have rent costs anymore, I basically dumped my assistantship stipends into the loan ($1,200-$1,500 a month). I also have some amazing cousins who took an interest in helping my mom and me financially from time to time. Overall, they probably contributed ~$15,000 towards paying down my loan over a few years. Once I graduated and had to pay rent again, I lowered my monthly student loan payments to $500-$700/month so I could also build my savings, which were basically non-existent.