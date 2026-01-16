This Aquarius Season Keep Your Friends Close
This January, the sun’s entrance into Aquarius on the 19th brings a sense of camaraderie and friendship for you. The water bearer wants us to partake in collective joy and join forces with neighbors to manifest a communal bond. Better yet, it’ll give us the opportunity to think, love, and speak freely, without any judgment. Oh, and did I mention it’s time to cheer? We are cheering the unknown, praising the divine forces that lead us on an unknown path which enriches our lives with knowledge and intelligence.
If you have been trying to create your vision, then Aquarius season is a month in which we can bring novel ideas to the forefront of our minds; now is the best time to do so. The reason is that Aquarius is a sign of innovation, making it an extraordinary moment to jumpstart projects and ventures. Even if the naysayers want to dampen our spirit, we will not let them because we’re on the path to strike gold. Believing in ourselves and all we do is pivotal to ensure we are able to construct our visions in the best way possible.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Aquarius stellium [when three or more planets come together] of 2026 includes the sun, Venus, Mercury, and Mars’s ingress into the Air sign. Add in Pluto, which has been in Aquarius for some time, and we have a spicy and desirable energy. At times, we may be more stubborn and inflexible in our ideology. We’ll be prone to preach about our values and want others to follow our lead. Pluto is bringing in the heat — especially when it forms a conjunction with the sun in Aquarius. The cazimi effect of the sun and Pluto’s connection urges us to evolve and transform, after arguments, jealousies, control issues, triangular situations, and power struggles arise.
The upcoming weeks will bring life-changing events. The solar eclipse on February 17th marks the beginning of the lunar new year and ushers us into a new state of being. The year of the Fire Horse is giving us the passion to attain our aspirations without looking back. The eclipse ushers us to think outside the box and to embrace our individuality, due to its proximity to Uranus in Taurus. The applying square offers us autonomy and excitement to reach for the stars and make our aspirations happen on our own terms. The effects of the eclipse will be felt the most when the North Node of Destiny enters Aquarius on July 26th.
Pay attention to how we can support the local community and the charities we wish to invest our time in by giving back. We can understand that it's essential to help others on their journey, as it gives them a sense of hope and offers kindness. We are all connected in one way or another. Aquarius season wants us to do our best and be the most genuine versions of ourselves. By doing so, we are making the universe better.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Important Astrological Dates for Aquarius Season:
January 19th: The sun enters Aquarius, starting off a month of forward-thinking and dynamism.
January 20th: Mercury moves into Aquarius, broadening our perspectives and mindsets.
January 23rd: Mars walks into Aquarius, pushing us to fight for our rights.
January 26th: Neptune dives into Aries, upgrading our spiritual and artistic abilities.
February 1st: The Full Moon in Leo wants us to focus on our needs rather than others.
February 3rd: Uranus turns direct in Taurus, ending the retrograde story that began on September 6th, 2025. We are older, wiser, and ready to speak our minds.
February 6th: Mercury swims into Pisces, helping us utilize our intuition and voice simultaneously.
February 10th: Venus jumps into Pisces, bringing out our romantic sentiments.
February 13th: Saturn moves into Aries, urging us to boss and level up.
February 17th: The solar eclipse in Aquarius initiates a moment of awareness of the world around us and our personal goals.
February 18th: The sun glides into Pisces, kicking off a month of artistry and imagination.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT