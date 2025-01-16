This Aquarius Season, Pay It Forward

Welcome to the onset of Aquarius season. From January 19 to February 18, the sun will be shining its light on the innovative and progressive water-bearer, the empathetic air sign whose duty is to help the people of the world attain success by not putting their egos and ambitions first. Well, isn’t that nice?
A great way to spend the bulk of Aquarius season is to connect with friends, coworkers or family members to volunteer. You may find that these acts of service and kindness spark a newfound desire to help others and increase your love for life. Paying it forward will not only revolutionize the way you treat others but also give you a new sense of being. It will also allow you to meet new people who share common interests with you.
Since you'll be more socially aware than usual, ensure that you are contributing to cleaning up the environment. You might consider growing your own herbs or vegetables to have fresh produce. Most importantly, knowing that these are the fruits of your labors will make you feel special when you toss and plate a salad. It could be extremely beneficial to start a community garden or a similar project, allowing you to unite with others who want to change the neighborhood for the better. With all the warm vibes in the air, it’s easy to forget that it is winter outside.
On a personal note, the month ahead asks us to speak our truth. That's right, the good, the bad and the ugly feelings are coming out, whether we like it or not. We’re getting all of our emotions out in the open but we’ll do so in a loving and gentle way. Some words might be hard to hear or listen to but it'll be beneficial to repair relationships. Now we can work towards resolving matters and starting fresh.
Being upfront and direct during Aquarius season is okay because our emotions are not running very high. They're at a moderate level, making our temperament even. Plus, no one wants to fight. We all want to get along and look for ways to do so, which means addressing the hard stuff to get to a good place. Will there be tense and awkward moments? Probably, but not anything out of the norm. Mars’ current retrograde in Cancer (yes, it’s still going on) is making us tired and exhausted but you can resolve this through rest and self-care.
Valentine's Day occurs during Aquarius season but it's vital for us to not only spend time with our boo or crush but to make time for our besties. Galentine’s Day is a fantastic moment to honor your pals and ensure they know how much they mean to you. Go for a spa day or brunch and give them the best present of all: your everlasting friendship. Now that is a holiday the water-bearer can get behind.
Important Dates To Add To Your iCal For Aquarius Season
January 19: The sun enters Aquarius. The air sign brings unique perspectives and independent thought to our lives.
January 27: Mercury enters Aquarius, allowing us to see the bigger picture and focus on working cooperatively with others.
January 29: The new moon in Aquarius offers a fresh vision to the humanitarian and charitable endeavors we engage in.
January 30: Uranus in Taurus ends the retrograde journey that began on September 1, urging us to make evolutionary plans.
February 4: Venus enters Aries, pushing us to elevate our love game and work for what we desire most.
February 4: Jupiter in Gemini completes the planetary moonwalk that began on October 9, helping us reimagine our hopes.
February 7: Neptune conjuncts the North Node of Destiny, heightening our intuition, creativity and talents.
February 12: The full moon in Leo activates our energy, moving us toward the path we want for our future.
February 14: Mercury enters Pisces, allowing us to speak romantic words and poetry to those we adore and cherish.
