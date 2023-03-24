Your April Horoscope Is Here – Relationships Are Changing

Welcome to April! Eclipse and retrograde season is upon us, and now that Pluto – the planet of transformation – is spending its first full month in Aquarius in over 220 years, we’ll collectively feel electric, innovative, forward-thinking and revolutionary.
With Mercury entering Taurus on the 3rd, followed by the Libra full moon on the 6th, we’ll be under a deeply Venusian influence during the first week of April, making relationship matters a greater priority. Mars’ presence in Cancer all month long adds a whimsical and nostalgic undercurrent to Aries and Taurus season, encouraging us to rest.
On the 11th, Venus shifts out of its home sign of Taurus and enters the versatile sign of Gemini. During this three-week transit, we may be in the mood to switch up our style, and perhaps even to ask for more space in our intimate relationships and friendships.
The highlight of the month is the new moon total annular solar eclipse in Aries which strikes on the 20th. This takes place one day before Mercury retrograde begins, and one month after the first Aries new moon of the year occurred. This first solar eclipse of 2023 offers us an opportunity to reflect on the new moon intentions we set at the start of the astro new year and make necessary revisions or adjustments based on our current needs.