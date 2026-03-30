Then the energy shifts, and it shifts fast. With Mars entering your sign on the 9th, followed by Mercury on the 14th and the new moon on the 17th, you’re at the center of one of the most activated parts of the sky this month. This is your season, in a “who are you really, and how are you going to live that out?” kind of way. You may feel more energized, more impatient, more ready to move, but also more aware of your wounds and triggers with Chiron in your sign. This is where the idea of being a peaceful warrior comes in. You’re not here to fight everything or prove something. You’re here to act with intention. To stand up for yourself and for what matters without losing your center. The new moon on the 17th is your reset point — an opportunity to choose how you want to show up moving forward, not just in bursts of energy, but in a way that’s sustainable.