Your April Horoscope Is Here — & This Is Your Cosmic Wake Up Call

Welcome to April, cosmic beings. It’s giving new dimension. Why? Because this month marks the first full month in our lifetimes where Neptune, the planet of dreams, fantasy, and illusion, is in Aries. Unless you were alive in 1875 (and if so, please call the Guinness Book of Records because wow), this is brand new energy for all of us. This shift is monumental. Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, and during that time we’ve been collectively floating in a sea of what-ifs, soul-searching, disillusionment, and dreams deferred. Now, Neptune in Aries is like, what are we gonna do about it?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. It doesn’t wait for permission — it initiates, it acts, it leads. So, from March 30th to October 22nd, 2025, we’re getting a 7-month preview of how this energy will shape us before Neptune fully settles into Aries in 2026 for a 14- year stay. Buckle up — this is your cosmic wake-up call.
Later this month, after weeks of miscommunication, tech weirdness, ghosting (and not just from your situationship), Mercury ends its retrograde on April 7th at 7:07 a.m. EST. But because Mercury is now in Pisces and we’re riding the post-shadow wave, things may still feel foggy for a while, and that’s okay. In fact, April is your permission slip to still dream, especially with so much Aries fire pushing us to act. It’s a rare balance. Pisces says “imagine it,” Aries says “now go do it.” We’re still in solar eclipse aftercare mode, which means your dreams, intuitive hits, and desires from late March are still unfolding. Don’t rush the glow up… nurture it.
Things start heating up mid-month. On April 12th at 8:22 p.m. EST, Venus stations direct in Aries, just 40 minutes after the full moon in Libra peaks. That’s significant. We’ve been processing heart stuﬀ all month — love, money, self-worth — and now the healing clicks into place. We also get our first non-eclipse full moon in weeks, oﬀering much-needed equilibrium. If Q1 of 2025 felt like one long cosmic test, you’re not wrong. Between Pluto entering Aquarius, Mars retrograde, and two intense eclipses, we’ve been through it. But April is the turning point — and it’s when we reap rewards.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By April 16th, Mercury enters Aries again, but this time it’s direct, bringing back our mental fire. Then on April 18th, Mars enters Leo, adding six weeks of passion, drama (the good kind), and creative confidence. Suddenly, all the “meh” you’ve felt turns into “I got this.” And when Taurus season begins on April 19th at3:56 p.m. EST, we start focusing on sustainability. This is where the real magic happens. Aries energy sparks the match, but Taurus builds the fire pit and keeps the flame burning.
April wraps with a powerful new moon in Taurus on April 27th at 3:31 p.m. EST, the first new moon in a while where it’s actually ideal to set intentions. Unlike eclipse new moons (which tend to be more about surrender), this one says: write the vision, make it plain. No fluﬀ — just what really matters. One solid goal. Plant that seed and tend to it daily. Then, on April 30th, Venus re-enters Aries, ending the month on a main character arc. This is your green light to take the lead in your love story, your art, your business, your friendships, your healing. April isn’t just a reset — it’s a full-on rebirth.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Happy Solar Return, Aries! It’s your time, and the universe is delivering. With the sun lighting up your sign until April 19th, your identity, goals, and sense of purpose are being supercharged. The fog starts to clear on April 7th, when Mercury in Pisces ends its retrograde in your spirituality and closure sector, helping you heal inner wounds and mental clutter that may have been slowing you down since March. Even more exciting? Venus stations direct in your sign on April 12th, just minutes after the full moon in Libra activates your partnership zone. This cosmic combo brings relationship breakthroughs — whether you’re falling deeper in love, releasing dynamics that no longer serve you, or simply learning how to show up for yourself and others more honestly. April’s first half is all about emotional clarity, relationship healing, and embodying the version of you that you once only dreamed of.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The second half of the month turns the dial way up. Mercury re-enters your sign on April 16th, helping you express yourself with renewed confidence and purpose. Whether you’re launching something new, sharing your truth, or simply asserting boundaries with boldness, you’re backed by the cosmos. Then on April 18th, Mars enters Leo, setting oﬀ a 6-week glow up era in your sector of joy, romance, and creativity. Think main character energy, but with heart. You’re attracting more than just attention — you’re attracting aligned opportunities and people who see you for who you really are. As the sun enters Taurus on April 19th, your money sector is lit. Now’s the time to focus on sustainable income, worthy investments, and rewriting your money story. No more playing small. You’ve done the inner work… now claim the abundance.
By the time the Taurus new moon strikes on April 27th, you’ll feel a shift in your values. What are you willing to show up for every day, even when the hype dies down? Set intentions rooted in consistency. Taurus energy reminds you that wealth, wellness, and peace are built brick by brick. And as Venus returns to your sign on April 30th, you end the month feeling radiant, grounded, and empowered. You’re not chasing, you’re attracting. You’re not asking, you’re embodying. April is your revolution era, Aries. And you were born for this.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
As April begins, you may already be dreaming of what your ideal birthday celebration will look like, but hold your confetti, Taurus, it’s not your season just yet. The universe is giving Aries their moment, and in return, it’s gifting you a sacred window of solitude and reflection. With Mercury retrograding through your friendship sector until the 7th, you’re probably asking yourself: “Who’s really meant to sit at my birthday table this year?” And listen, let’s be honest, some of y’all are already planning your “who texted happy birthday and who didn’t” list. No shame! Aries energy is activating your sector of spirituality, so there’s a deep cleanse happening — emotionally, digitally, relationally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The full moon in Libra on April 12th, paired with Venus (your ruler!) stationing direct that same night, invitesgrace into your healing journey. A wound you’ve revisited again and again may finally begin to dissolve. You’re learning how to stop picking the scab and start letting the scar form… and that’s powerful.
The second half of the month is more extroverted. Mars enters Leo on April 18th, activating your home and family sector. Prepare for some drama. Leo is a fixed sign like you, so pride and ego might come up with loved ones. But it’s also a chance to clear the air with compassion.
Then on April 19th, the sun enters your sign, and boom — it’s your season, your rebirth, your annual glow up. With Saturn conjoining the North Node on April 21st, expect a karmic reward to find you. Someone may show up for you in a way you didn’t even expect but deeply needed.
The Taurus new moon on April 27th is your ultimate power-up. Choose a goal or dream that feels like home in your soul, and pour your energy into it over the course of the next six months. This is your annual reset and consistent action adds up. And with your ruler Venus being direct and re-entering Aries on April 30th, you’ll wrap the month feeling like you finally know what — and who — you’re choosing to let into your world. Celebrate yourself. You deserve it.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this month Aries season continues to activate your sector of friendship and tech, and you’re starting to feel like your most extroverted, bold, and visionary self again. Whether you’re planning a content drop, networking event, or just hosting some spontaneous hangs, April is prime time to show up and show out. But remember, Mercury (your planetary ruler!) has been retrograde in Pisces, activating your career and reputation zone. So if things have felt unclear professionally or you’ve struggled with decision fatigue lately, don’t worry— it all starts to level out after April 7th, when Mercury stations direct. Just wait for the post-shadow to clear before making any major moves.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You’ll feel the fog lift further after the April 12th full moon in Libra, lighting up your sector of creativity, romance, and youth. That same night, Venus goes direct in your friendship sector, so if there were misunderstandings, ghosting, or weird group dynamics in March, resolution is on the way. You’re learning how to communicate your needs in friendships without over explaining.
In the second half of April, the energy intensifies. Mars enters Leo on April 18th, blessing your communication zone and giving you a fresh creative spark. Your voice carries weight, so use it intentionally. Think: pitching projects, public speaking, or finally publishing that newsletter. Then, Taurus season begins on April 19th, which activates your rest and solitude sector. It’s a cue to slow down and recharge your mental battery. With your birthday season a month away, this is the perfect time to plan, organize, and detox, spiritually and digitally. The Taurus new moon on April 27th is your chance to set intentions for peace and balance. What would it look like to work smarter, not harder? And as Venus enters Aries on April 30th, your social life picks up again, but now you’re more selective. The drama of March taught you who your real ones are, and you’re ready to be a more intentional and loving friend too. Protect your peace and your people.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
April puts you back in your power, Cancer. Aries season lights up your career and public recognition zone, helping you glow-up with purpose. Maybe you’ve recently emerged from a creative or emotional cocoon, and now the spotlight’s finding you again. The Virgo lunar eclipse in March revealed what needed to go — now it’s time to step into what’s next. If career moves felt murky, Mercury retrograde ends on April 7th, helping you articulate your ideas clearly and advocate for what you deserve. It’s been retrograding through your expansion sector for the past three weeks, so now you may feel more confident making travel plans, applying to school, or saying yes to a big vision.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The April 12th full moon in Libra touches your home and emotional safety zones. Something major could come full circle… maybe a family conversation, a house move, or even a pregnancy revelation. Paired with Venus stationing direct the same day in your career sector, you’ll be asked to balance home with your hustle. Don’t fall into people-pleasing patterns. It’s okay to ask for and receive help too.
Mid-month, you get a confidence boost as Mars enters Leo on April 18th after an extended stay in your sign, firing up your money and security zone. You’re more ambitious than you’ve felt in months. This isn’t about hustling non-stop — it’s about knowing that you are the asset, Cancer. Claim your worth.
When the sun enters Taurus on April 19th, your friendship zone lights up, helping you focus on community care, collaboration, and mutual support. It becomes clearer who your ride or dies really are. The April 27th Taurus new moon oﬀers a powerful moment to attract aligned community. Maybe you start building your dream team or become someone else’s safe space. Either way, you’re the glue. And as Venus enters Aries on April 30th, your magnetism shines publicly. You’re redefining what success looks and feels like, and you’re doing it on your own terms.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Neptune’s entrance into Aries (for the first time since 1862, no big deal) on March 30th activated your expansion and higher wisdom sector, and it’s still echoing into April.
You’re not just thinking bigger, Leo — you’re dreaming bigger, and more importantly, you’re ready to act on those dreams. April’s astrology has your name all over it. Aries season activates your sector of growth and long-term vision, and you’re craving adventure, spiritually, emotionally, and maybe even physically. Want to book that international trip? Go back to school? Start teaching or writing? All signs point to yes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Just wait until Mercury ends its retrograde on April 7th to make firm plans. It’s been retrograding in Pisces, akayour depth and intimacy sector, so you’ve been reflecting on past dynamics that felt murky or unclear. You’ll emerge from that haze with a clearer sense of who to merge with, and who to release with love.
April’s second half is an energetic jackpot. Mars enters your sign on April 18th, launching a six-week confidence streak where you’re magnetic, motivated, and (let’s be real) a little dramatic — but in the best way. Then Taurus season begins on April 19th, activating your career and reputation sector. This is where your ambitions take root. You’re not just seeking clout… you want legacy.
The Taurus new moon on April 27th helps you clarify your definition of success and set intentions that nourish your goals and your wellbeing. Are you chasing external validation, or building something you love? Finally, Venus enters Aries on April 30th, reigniting your wanderlust and passion for learning. Someone from afar, or from a different background, might inspire you in unexpected ways. Stay open. The world is watching you, Leo, and you’re just getting started.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Something major happens this month, Virgo. Neptune, the planet of fantasy and spirituality, enters Aries for the first time in over 150 years, activating your sector of intimacy, transformation, and soul merging. In other words, get ready for a whole new chapter in how you connect, heal, and let go. You’ve done so much self-work recently (that lunar eclipse in your sign last month? Yeah, that was a lot), and now it’s time to apply that growth. April is about trusting that you deserve softness, depth, and reciprocity — especially in relationships.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries season stirs up themes around surrender and spiritual rebirth. What parts of yourself have been craving release? Who or what are you finally done trying to fix? As Mercury stations direct on April 7th in your relationship sector, you’ll start to get answers. Conversations or decisions you’ve been delaying now come back into focus.
Then the glow up begins. The full moon in Libra on April 12th helps you evaluate how you value your time, money, and energy. Pair that with Venus stationing direct in Aries the same day, and you’re more willing to receive support, both emotionally and financially. Mid-month, Mars enters Leo on April 18th, activating your rest and healing zone. You’re going to need more sleep, more alone time, more boundaries. Don’t fight it — it’s a prep phase for the burst of energy coming next month when Mars enters your sign.
Then, on April 19th, the sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus, activating your travel and expansion sector. The Taurus new moon on April 27th is perfect for setting intentions around travel, publishing, or long-term spiritual growth. What’s calling your name that you’ve been scared to try? Follow the curiosity. And as Venus enters Aries on April 30th, your capacity for intimacy deepens. The right people won’t be intimidated by your intensity— they’ll be drawn to it.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Big shift alert, Libra: Neptune moves into Aries for the first time in over 150 years, activating your partnership and relationship sector for the next several months. You’re entering a new relationship era — whether it’s the start of a dreamy new love story, or a spiritual awakening within your current one. The key? Stop projecting perfection onto people. Neptune can be a little delulu, and in Aries it’s all about passion, butmake sure the love is rooted in reality.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries season highlights your desire to connect, but with Mercury retrograding through your wellness and service sector until April 7th, you’ve likely been processing some mental and emotional clutter. It’s a perfect time to get real about how your daily habits are impacting your emotional availability. The Libra full moon on April 12th is your annual cosmic glow-up, helping you shed the need to people-please and prioritize your joy. And since Venus (your ruler!) stations direct the same day, it’s like a relationship portal opening. Take a moment to reflect on how far you’ve come.
By mid-month, the momentum builds. Mars enters Leo on April 18th, energizing your friendship and social visibility zone. You’re extra magnetic right now, but just make sure your social battery doesn’t short-circuit. With Taurus season arriving on April 19th, your attention turns inward. This next chapter is about emotional intimacy, financial merging, and energetic boundaries.
The Taurus new moon on April 27th is your green light to call in more support — material, spiritual, or otherwise. You’re no longer meant to do it all alone. Let people show up for you. And as Venus moves into Aries on April 30th, your romantic life becomes more exciting, unpredictable, and potentially spicy. Stay grounded, but don’t be afraid to flirt with possibility.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, your April glow up isn’t just aesthetic— it’s spiritual. For the first time in over 150 years, Neptune has entered Aries, activating your health and wellness sector. This is major. It’s no longer just about your workouts… it’s about your entire relationship to peace. You’ve been living in survival mode for too long. Aries season helps you identify which habits keep you grounded, and which ones secretly drain your life force. Whether it’s ditching toxic group chats, cleaning up your sleep hygiene, or saying no more often, the shifts you make this month are sacred.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As Mercury retrograde ends on April 7th in your true love/creativity sector, some emotional revelations could arrive — maybe via an ex or a creative project you paused but never fully let go of. It’s okay to revisit the past as long as you don’t move back in with it. Then, a wave of momentum hits. The Libra full moon on April 12th lights up your subconscious, and it might be emotional, even overwhelming. Pair it with Venus stationing direct in Aries, and you’re being reminded that healing doesn’t mean being passive — it means actively advocating for your wellbeing.
Mid-month, your ruler Mars enters Leo on April 18th, energizing your career and reputation zone after an extended stay in Cancer. You might get recognition for something you thought people forgot about. Relish in the attention! Then, Taurus season kicks oﬀ on April 19th, shining a light on your partnership sector. The Taurus new moon on April 27th is your chance to set powerful intentions around love, contracts, and collaboration. And when Venus enters Aries on April 30th, you’ll be feeling bolder about what you deserve, especially when it comes to reciprocity in love. The era of bare minimum connections? You don’t know her anymore.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
For the first time since 1862, Neptune is in Aries, activating your romance, creativity, and inner child sector — and Sagittarius, it’s about to get juicy. If the last few years felt like your sparkle dulled a bit, April is here to help you get it back. Aries season already energizes this part of your chart, but with Neptune here too, you’re getting the green light to dream big, especially in love, creative work, and your connection to joy. You’re not just writing poems about your soulmate anymore… you’re ready to meet and/or commit to them. And as Mercury retrograde ends on April 7th in your home and roots sector, you’ll gain clarity around family dynamics, housing situations, or past decisions that have been weighing on you. Expect a few emotional plot twists, but also major breakthroughs.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The vibes intensify mid-month. The Libra full moon on April 12th reminds you who your real friends are, and Venus stationing direct that same day helps clear up any social misunderstandings that popped oﬀ in March. When Mars enters Leo on April 18th, your optimism skyrockets. You’ll feel more adventurous, sexy, and free. If you’ve been dreaming of a big trip or want to expand your knowledge, this is the time to go for it.
Then Taurus season starts on April 19th, turning your focus to your daily routines and wellness. The Taurus new moon on April 27th is a practical reset — how can you create systems that support your long-term dreams? Whether it’s meal-prepping, hiring a coach, or just committing to less screen time, your habits matter more than ever. Finally, Venus enters Aries on April 30th, bringing a wave of romantic and creative magic. Get your playlist, your mood lighting, and your boldest ideas ready. You are so back.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
April’s energy is shaking things up in your internal world, Capricorn. Neptune enters Aries for the first time since the 1800s, activating your sector of home, family, and emotional security for the next several months. The universe is inviting you (gently but firmly) to slow down and tune in. What does safety feel like to you rather than what society says it should look like? Whether it’s redefining “success” as quality time with your loved ones or allowing yourself to process ancestral healing, this is big heart work. Mercury goes direct on April 7th in your communication sector, helping you clear up any lingering miscommunications, especially within your close circle. If you’ve been struggling to articulate your boundaries or dreams, clarity is returning.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Libra full moon on April 12th brings your career and reputation into the spotlight. You may receive well-earned praise, or be asked to recalibrate if your path no longer aligns with who you’re becoming. The fact that Venus stations direct in Aries the same day (in your home sector) means you might feel the need to change something about your physical space too. Marie Kondo meets moon magic.
When Mars enters Leo on April 18th, it heats up your intimacy zone, which could bring more passion, but also more vulnerability. Then Taurus season begins on April 19th, grounding you in your pleasure and creativity sector. Finally! Joy, fun, and soft life vibes return. The new moon in Taurus on April 27th is your cosmic permission slip to prioritize your inner child and creative urges. And as Venus enters Aries on April 30th, you might feel ready to make your house or emotional world feel more like a home again. Life might feel more cinematic for you as the month comes to an end.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Alright, Aquarius — Neptune is in Aries for the first time in over 150 years, lighting up your sector of communication, self-expression, and local community. What’s wild is that you, the cosmic innovator, are being asked to reimagine how you share your voice with the world. Whether it’s through writing, speaking, podcasting, or teaching, your words are a lightning rod for collective awakening this month. But you may need to unlearn perfectionism first. Aries energy wants you to speak boldly — even if it’s messy. Mercury retrograde ends on April 7th in your money and stability sector, so if your finances have been confusing AF lately, things will start to clarify. A delayed payment might finally come through, or you might realize how to better manage your resources without overextending yourself.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The vibe intensifies in a sweet way mid-month. The Libra full moon on April 12th lights up your expansion andadventure sector, reminding you that you don’t need to know every step to trust your path. And since Venus shifts direct the same day in your communication zone, conversations that felt stuck or overly emotional last month now flow with ease and honesty.
Then, boom — Mars enters Leo on April 18th, activating your partnership and relationship zone. Prepare for some heart-racing moments, whether it’s a new crush, deepening a current relationship, or simply noticing your own desires more clearly. With Taurus season beginning on April 19th, your attention turns inward as your home and emotional foundation become more of a focus. The new moon in Taurus on April 27th helps you create a stable inner sanctuary. What makes you feel safe, creative, and free? It’s time to focus more of your attention on that. As Venus enters Aries on April 30th, you’re given extra charm and courage to say what’s on your heart without overthinking. Trust your voice. It’s a divine gift.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
This month is a huge moment for you, Pisces. Like, huge. On March 30th, Neptune, one of your planetary rulers, left your sign for the first time since 2011, entering Aries and activating your sector of money, stability, and values until October of this year. If Neptune in Pisces was about helping you understand your spiritual identity, Neptune in Aries is like: “Cool, now how are you going to build your dream life?” This isn’t about aesthetic manifesting anymore… it’s about aligned action. You’re being asked to courageously advocate for your worth — financially, emotionally, and energetically. And the shift might feel intense at first, but don’t panic. Mercury is still retrograde in your sign until April 7th, so you’re in a deeply introspective portal. You’re not behind. You’re just processing. Let yourself move slowly and trust what your inner voice is saying.
Once Mercury stations direct, you’ll feel the fog begin to lift. The Libra full moon on April 12th brings closure to an era of over-giving without receiving, especially in intimate connections or shared finances. And as Venus goes direct the same day, you’ll find it easier to forgive, release, and attract abundance again.
Mid-month, Mars enters Leo on April 18th, energizing your wellness and routine zone. It’s time to show up for your body and your schedule with discipline and love. Then, Taurus season begins on April 19th, highlighting your communication and learning sector. Your curiosity is high, and the Taurus new moon on April 27th is perfect for launching a project or starting a new learning journey. Don’t wait until you “have it all figured out.” Just start. And when Venus enters Aries on April 30th, your ability to attract what you desire (especially when it comes to money and creative opportunities) gets a big cosmic upgrade. Ask for the raise. Sell the art. Pitch the project. You are the abundance itself.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT