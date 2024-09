Midnight Family Tells The True Story of Family-Run Ambulances in Mexico & It’s My Fave Medical Drama Yet

Just as Marigaby winds up working as a paramedic, so do her brothers Marcus and Julio, who must join the family business to help their father and each other survive. Both brothers are on their own journeys to figure out what to do with their futures. For Marcus, who is the oldest of the three, his addiction to the adrenaline of being a paramedic comes into conflict with his Colombian girlfriend’s desire to leave Mexico City for Los Angeles. Despite speaking Spanish, Cris ( Mariana Gómez ) faces discrimination and xenophobia in Mexico. Her story shows that while she comes from another part of Latin America, she is not welcome as an immigrant. She expresses her rage by making music with a group of street rappers. Cris desperately wants to move to the U.S. with Marcus to seek a better life, but Marcus feels the weight of his family’s financial burdens are too acute to leave.