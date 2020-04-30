7 Antiviral Foods To Boost Your Immune System

What you eat has a significant impact on your energy, your sleep, your mood. And certain foods may fortify your immune system too, helping it fight off viruses and bacteria that could make you sick.
To be clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to coronavirus. You should still stick with the latest recommendations for your area: staying indoors, wearing a face mask when you go out, avoiding close contact with others.
But during the pandemic, we need all the help we can get. And it's true that certain foods have been shown to protect your health and have antiviral properties. Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of NomadistaNutrition.com and author of Eat Your Vitamins, gave us the inside scoop on what antiviral foods we should be stocking up on now.