The Easiest Way To Quit Your Nail-Biting Habit Cold Turkey

If you're a longtime nail-biter, you've likely tried to kick the habit once or twice. Like any compulsive behavior, it's not easy — and a fidget spinner might only get you so far, because when you're feeling extra emotionally taxed (like, say, in the middle of a global pandemic), you might not even notice your thumb creeping up towards your mouth until you're spitting out nail splinters.
Considering the heightened awareness around germs in the current climate, leaving our nails and cuticles alone is more important than ever. Nail professionals tell us that the easiest, most effective way to quit nail-biting cold turkey is with routine manicures, but when you're spending much of the day fretting at home, a five-free polish might not do it. In that case, you'll want to use a special anti-bite formula, designed specifically to deter nail-to-teeth contact and encourage healthy growth.
Ahead, find the best no-bite polishes on the market — all the better to kick that habit for good while in isolation.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.