Anthropologie Brings Its Flair To Universal Standard’s Bestsellers With A New Plus-Size Collab

When I think of Anthropologie, vibrant summer sundresses are the first thing that come to mind. But it is also one of my go-tos for denim, with its in-house brand Pilcro being one of the best places to find cool, on-trend jeans in plus sizes . When the barrel jean trend first started to seem like it might have legs (pun partially intended), Anthropologie was one of two places that offered the style in plus sizes. And unlike the other brands that did, Anthro got the shape right (i.e. it wasn’t just another wide-leg jean disguised as a barrel-leg). Universal Standard’s denim is also a personal favorite for its quality and longevity (I still have and wear a pair of its Seine straight-leg jeans that are almost a decade old at this point!), so I was curious to see if these barrel jeans would be a combination of Anthro’s trend-forward styling and Universal Standard’s dependable quality.