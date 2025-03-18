Anthropologie Brings Its Flair To Universal Standard’s Bestsellers With A New Plus-Size Collab

I also was a bit worried about the fit of this button-down, as I have a fuller bust and it is not at all uncommon that a shirt gaps through the chest on me. But this one fits beautifully in a size 2x, with no pulling or gapping. That is a combination of the true sizing and the thoughtful details, like the hidden buttons beneath the front placket. The crisp cotton will be lovely and breathable in warmer weather, and the little open weave detailing and collarless v-neckline sets it apart from other button-downs on the market. One thing to note though: The poplin is prone to wrinkling. I freshly steamed this top before leaving the house, and it was already looking a bit rumpled when I took these pictures about an hour later.