Anthropologie Brings Its Flair To Universal Standard’s Bestsellers With A New Plus-Size Collab

R29 Contributing Editor Sarah Chiwaya (aka Curvily) is a “shops-for-a-living” expert on plus-size fashion. Follow along as she tests new drops — like the Anthropologie x Universal Standard collaboration — with inclusive size ranges, recommends the best plus shopping destinations, and serves up styling tips and looks.
As someone who shops plus-size fashion for a living, I have a list of my go-to size-inclusive brands. Universal Standard and Anthropologie are both high on there — but for different reasons. I look to Universal Standard for timeless wardrobe staples and Anthropologie for takes on current trends. So when I heard they were launching a plus-size collaboration, I was intrigued to see how these two very different aesthetics would come together. In a press release announcing the Anthropologie x Universal Standard launch, the brands hinted at the answer: “With a shared mission to celebrate self-expression, accessibility, and size-inclusivity in fashion, Anthropologie and Universal Standard reimagine 13 of Universal Standard’s best-selling staples in never-before-seen patterns and hues inspired by the season.”
This Universal Standard favorites-with-Anthropologie flair approach makes a lot of sense. By focusing on fit since it launched in 2015, Universal Standard has set a benchmark for how plus-size clothing should be created, by grading based on the actual average American size: 18. (For comparison, the industry sample size is usually a 6 or 8, and most designers simply grade up and down from there, which can lead to weird fit when they get more than a few sizes away from that standard.) Since then, Universal Standard has expanded its range to offer sizes from 00 to 40 while continuing to refine its fit over the years. Personally, I find that that work is apparent in its actual garments, which tend to be true to size and made with real human bodies in mind.
Anthropologie, on the other hand, is known for its liberal use of vibrant color and prints, and for having a proverbial finger on the pulse about what trends will make the leap from runway and niche street style darlings to mainstream fashion hits. The resulting collaboration between the two brands is a marriage of form and function, with lots of great spring and summer looks including vibrant sundresses, of-the-moment denim, cool button-downs, and sleek slip dresses that would work just as well for work as the weekend.
While Universal Standard’s best-sellers have made their way to the collaboration, the sizes cap at 24, with only the denim available in sizes 00 to 40, and only on Anthropologie’s sister rental service Nuuly. I appreciate anything that offers more options for plus-size shoppers, but this could have been a great opportunity to expand the size range for Anthropologie customers.
If you are in the 14-24 size range and want to see how this collection fits in plus size, I tested out a good portion of the 13-piece collection to see how it actually wears. Spoiler alert: It is good! Read on for detailed feedback on many of the styles from the first Anthropologie x Universal Standard collection.
When I think of Anthropologie, vibrant summer sundresses are the first thing that come to mind. But it is also one of my go-tos for denim, with its in-house brand Pilcro being one of the best places to find cool, on-trend jeans in plus sizes. When the barrel jean trend first started to seem like it might have legs (pun partially intended), Anthropologie was one of two places that offered the style in plus sizes. And unlike the other brands that did, Anthro got the shape right (i.e. it wasn’t just another wide-leg jean disguised as a barrel-leg). Universal Standard’s denim is also a personal favorite for its quality and longevity (I still have and wear a pair of its Seine straight-leg jeans that are almost a decade old at this point!), so I was curious to see if these barrel jeans would be a combination of Anthro’s trend-forward styling and Universal Standard’s dependable quality.
The moment I put them on, I knew the answer was yes. The quality is excellent, with a substantial weight that still has a good amount of stretch. The volume in the leg is on the more approachable side, which makes sense for the Universal Standard customer (whom I find to be less focused on trends and more on curating a wardrobe that can last decades).
Sizing was another big question I had about this collaboration. My standard sizes are M in Universal Standard (18/20 in numerical) and 2x or 20W in Anthropologie. So when Universal Standard sent a sample in size 18W, I was worried the jeans wouldn’t fit. I was pleasantly surprised when they not only fit but felt fantastic. I could envision wearing this pair regularly, with the cropped length working for both flats and heels.
I also was a bit worried about the fit of this button-down, as I have a fuller bust and it is not at all uncommon that a shirt gaps through the chest on me. But this one fits beautifully in a size 2x, with no pulling or gapping. That is a combination of the true sizing and the thoughtful details, like the hidden buttons beneath the front placket. The crisp cotton will be lovely and breathable in warmer weather, and the little open weave detailing and collarless v-neckline sets it apart from other button-downs on the market. One thing to note though: The poplin is prone to wrinkling. I freshly steamed this top before leaving the house, and it was already looking a bit rumpled when I took these pictures about an hour later.
I am such a fan of Universal Standard’s linen collection: The pieces are an elevated alternative to the more casual styles that are all too common in this natural fiber. This striped linen blend dress is a great example: It has an easy, body-skimming shape — fitted at the bust (with smocking at the back to accommodate different figures) and flowy over the belly area without any clinging. The built-in soft structure at the hips gives a lovely hourglass silhouette, and the overall effect is cool, casual, and pulled together.
I also appreciate that the straps are both adjustable and wide enough to be regular bra-friendly (a bonus if you also try to avoid wearing strapless bras as much as possible!) The green-blue-white stripes make for such a fun print, too. Altogether, this is the type of piece that I’d reach for regularly come summer (and it looks great layered under a blazer now!) This dress is a 2x, and it fits perfectly. The linen rayon blend also seems to be more wrinkle-resistant than 100% linen, as I still looked fresh at the end of a full day of wear.
I love a good pair of trouser-like jeans with a nipped-in waist, so this dark-wash high-waisted pair from the collab caught my eye immediately. The size 18W sample was a bit snug on me, but this pair does have stretch, so it was still wearable, but there was significantly less give than in the thicker barrel denim pair. I’d say go with your usual Anthropologie denim size in this style for the best fit.
This red-and-white diamond print shirt was another piece that jumped out at me when looking at the collection. I know from my experience with Universal Standard that this drapey cupro blend has a beautiful silk-like feel (to the point that I thought it was silk before I checked the tag!). The press release for this collection emphasized breathable fabrics, and this one fits the bill despite being a semi-synthetic fabric (cupro is made from waste fibers created in the cotton production process). If you like this print and material, it also comes in a very cool slip dress, which I found to run true to size and be very curve-friendly (the seaming in the bust and waist emphasized my figure nicely).
This piece has the potential to be a real wardrobe staple: You can wear open, buttoned up, tucked in, or tied up, every way bringing a different vibe to an outfit.
Of all the styles I tried on from the collaboration, this floral mesh midi dress felt the most classically Anthropologie to me, with a form-fitting silhouette and moody dark floral print that feels a little unexpected and fresh for spring (even if it’s not groundbreaking).
I got this in my usual Anthropologie 2x, and, like the other dress, it fit true to size. The fabric is a semi-sheer mesh with ruched detailing through the waist and hips, which gives a form-fitting silhouette without feeling tight or clingy. It is light and breathable, and something I’d pack for a carry-on-only trip: It doesn’t really wrinkle, and takes up very little space in your luggage.
Paired with my favorite wide-calf leather boots and a blazer, this was just the thing for a cute brunch event. For a date night, I’d pair it with a strappy heeled sandal and a mini bag.
