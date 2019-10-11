Anthropologie’s Fall Sale-On-Sale Is Too Good To Be True

We may spend just a little too much time on Anthropologie’s dreamy-bohemian website — but can you blame us? The size-inclusive retailer offers every outfit component in sizes petite, standard, and plus; and keeps us coming back again and again thanks to a constant stream of wearable prettiness, both from its in-house lines and romantic, fantastic brands like Farm Rio, Mara Hoffman, and Rachel Comey.
So when the outfit-goals emporium turns out a newsworthy sale, we’re usually the first to spot it. And if you’re a regular reader of our shopping coverage, you know we like to share good news. When we saw that Anthro was slashing prices on their already-marked down sale section an additional 40% percent, we immediately started browsing. The extra discounts will be added in your cart, so you’ve got to stack that shopping bag to see your final totals. Click here to amp up your fall wardrobe for a song.
Advertisement