Anthropologie’s Pilcro Makes The Best Plus Size Jeans: My Favorite Denim Picks For Summer

I liked all the denim I tried from Pilcro for this story, but this has to be my favorite pair. The vibe shift away from skinny jeans in 2020 has opened up the realm of denim silhouette possibilities, and I love it. These aren’t the classic flares of yore, nor are they traditional wide-leg jeans. The combination, done in a thicker denim with a bit of stretch and reworked denim panels on the side, adds up to be a really interesting pair of jeans — but one that is still surprisingly versatile. While wear-testing this pair, I found myself throwing these on for everything from dog walks to quick trips to the store, but they also look great more dressed up with a strappy heeled sandal and cute top.