These Under-$100 Anthropologie Jorts Turned Us Into Denim Short Converts

Does one-size-fits-all actually fit all? Is there a hemline that can simultaneously work for petite and tall shoppers? Our Does It Fit? series sets to find out as our team of editors and contributors take fashion’s latest launches and trends — like Pilcro’s denim Bermuda shorts — for an IRL spin to discover if they’re up to snuff, one outfit at a time.Whether you love or hate them, there’s no denying that jorts are having a moment (yes, again). Gone are the days when knee-length denim shorts were reserved for skateboarders and ‘90s sitcom stars (or your dad). Now, the jean style is beloved by everyone from your trendsetting friends and favorite influencers to off-duty supermodels. And, while they started to make their way into the spotlight last summer, they promise to be a mega 2025 fashion trend , with many pairs strutting down recent runways, ranging from Diesel to Skall Studio With this in mind, we decided to put the comeback style from Anthropologie's popular Pilcro denim line to the test. The brand’s Classic Bermuda Denim Shorts currently have a 4-star rating from over 50 customers; are available in four washes and three size ranges (standard, petite, and plus); and come in under $100.But, with a hemline that could fall between the thigh and knee depending on your height and body type, do they actually fit on everyone? How does the standard 10.75-inch inseam work for tall shoppers? How versatile are they really? How can they be styled for fresh looks? These are the questions we set to answer as we tried them on petite-, straight-, and plus-size, as well as tall, editors.Read on for our reviews and verdicts, and to see how we styled our jorts to inspire your own festival season and summer denim outfits.