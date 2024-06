How To Style Anthropologie Denim For Summer

Casual workwear is more popular than ever before, and that allows us to wear denim to the office. Because, yes, elevated jeans can make for great work pants . Go with these Paige jeans in a darker wash with a trouser seam, and pair them with a striped button-up shirt and/or a light-colored summer blazer . Don’t forget a pair of ballet flats stylish enough that you don’t have to slip out of them (and into uncomfortable heels) once you get to the office.