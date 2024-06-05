How To Style Anthropologie Denim For Summer

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Anthropologie’s new arrivals section is full of summer staples. This year, the denim selection, in particular, caught our eye. From trendy barrel jeans to baggy styles and denim dresses, there are tons of can’t-miss buys. And one brand that you should really keep your eye on is Paige. The Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand was created by Paige Adams-Geller 20 years ago, and has since gained icon status because of its everyday and elevated denim.
Whether you’re looking for a breezy boho vibe, an office-appropriate outfit, or a look that suits the summer cowgirl aesthetic, Paige has all your jean needs covered. Ahead, six of our favorite pairs — and the best ways to style them this summer.
How To Style Paige Jeans: White-On-White Dressing
If Memorial Day gave you the immediate urge to wear all-white, we felt the same. I paired Paige’s Utility High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans with a white oversized linen button-down shirt, which I tied in the front. To break up the monochromatic look (and make it more interesting), I added colorful accessories. Try styling your white denim outfit with vibrant sunglasses, statement jewelry, crochet bags, and patterned sandals.
How To Style Paige Jeans: Seaside Denim With Straw Accessories
Take your Paige denim seaside by styling it with trendy summer straw accessories, like hats, shoes, and woven bags. These Anessa jeans feature front pockets with statement stitches, as well as raw hems, that offer an effortlessly cool look. Wear them solo or loop on a straw belt for an extra beachy style. Then dress them up with statement earrings and platform sandals, or dress them down with a bucket hat and flip-flops.
How To Style Paige Jeans: Summer Cowgirl Aesthetic
Thanks to pop-culture phenomenons like Cowboy Carter and summer festival season, Western fashion has been having a major moment. So achieving your cowgirl summer dreams is within reach. Pair slightly distressed Paige jeans with one of the brand’s vests or jackets for a double-denim look. Complete the look with a printed bandana (to wear around your head, neck, or waist) and a pair of versatile cowboy boots.
How To Style Paige Jeans: Office-Approved Denim
Casual workwear is more popular than ever before, and that allows us to wear denim to the office. Because, yes, elevated jeans can make for great work pants. Go with these Paige jeans in a darker wash with a trouser seam, and pair them with a striped button-up shirt and/or a light-colored summer blazer. Don’t forget a pair of ballet flats stylish enough that you don’t have to slip out of them (and into uncomfortable heels) once you get to the office.
How To Style Paige Jeans: Utilitarian Cargo Fashion
In addition to cargo denim, utilitarian jeans have also been having their moment. Paige has taken on the style with a sleek approach that features signature cargo details, like drawstring ties, statement pockets, and khaki colorways. Complement these safari-inspired jeans with a matching moto jacket and chunky accessories, like thick bangles and buckled-up mules.
How To Style Paige Jeans: Dressed-Up Denim
Yet another denim trend that we’re looking to take into summer 2024 is wearing jeans as occasionwear. While this can mean a denim dress or maxi skirt, most of Paige’s jeans are dressy and elevated enough to wear for nights out. Opt for these black-coated jeans and go for an all-black look that’s still summer-appropriate (think: black lace blouses). And to glam it all up, add a pair of shimmery bow earrings and metallic slingback heels.