How To Style Anthropologie Denim For Summer

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 5, 2024, 9:16 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Anthropologie’s new arrivals section is full of summer staples. This year, the denim selection, in particular, caught our eye. From trendy barrel jeans to baggy styles and denim dresses, there are tons of can’t-miss buys. And one brand that you should really keep your eye on is Paige. The Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand was created by Paige Adams-Geller 20 years ago, and has since gained icon status because of its everyday and elevated denim.

Whether you’re looking for a breezy boho vibe, an office-appropriate outfit, or a look that suits the summer cowgirl aesthetic, Paige has all your jean needs covered. Ahead, six of our favorite pairs — and the best ways to style them this summer.
How To Style Paige Jeans: White-On-White Dressing

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Shop This
PAIGE
Anessa Utility High-rise Wide-leg Crop Jeans
$229.00
Anthropologie
If Memorial Day gave you the immediate urge to wear all-white, we felt the same. I paired Paige’s Utility High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans with a white oversized linen button-down shirt, which I tied in the front. To break up the monochromatic look (and make it more interesting), I added colorful accessories. Try styling your white denim outfit with vibrant sunglasses, statement jewelry, crochet bags, and patterned sandals.
By Anthropologie
The Kalani Woven Knot Bag: Faux Leather Ed...
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt
$108.00
Anthropologie
Larroudé
Alex Sandals
$315.00
Anthropologie
How To Style Paige Jeans: Seaside Denim With Straw Accessories

Shop This
PAIGE
Anessa High-rise Wide-leg Crop Jeans
$249.00
Anthropologie
Take your Paige denim seaside by styling it with trendy summer straw accessories, like hats, shoes, and woven bags. These Anessa jeans feature front pockets with statement stitches, as well as raw hems, that offer an effortlessly cool look. Wear them solo or loop on a straw belt for an extra beachy style. Then dress them up with statement earrings and platform sandals, or dress them down with a bucket hat and flip-flops.
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
$60.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Bold Stripe Straw Bucket Hat
$68.00
Anthropologie
Vicenza
Cross-strap Raffia Platform Sandals
$220.00
Anthropologie
How To Style Paige Jeans: Summer Cowgirl Aesthetic

Shop This
PAIGE
Sasha High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$259.00
Anthropologie
Thanks to pop-culture phenomenons like Cowboy Carter and summer festival season, Western fashion has been having a major moment. So achieving your cowgirl summer dreams is within reach. Pair slightly distressed Paige jeans with one of the brand’s vests or jackets for a double-denim look. Complete the look with a printed bandana (to wear around your head, neck, or waist) and a pair of versatile cowboy boots.
Terrain
Blooming Garden Bandana
$18.00
Anthropologie
PAIGE
Irene Denim Vest Top
$179.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Western Boots
$240.00
Anthropologie
How To Style Paige Jeans: Office-Approved Denim

Shop This
PAIGE
Anessa High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$239.00
Anthropologie
Casual workwear is more popular than ever before, and that allows us to wear denim to the office. Because, yes, elevated jeans can make for great work pants. Go with these Paige jeans in a darker wash with a trouser seam, and pair them with a striped button-up shirt and/or a light-colored summer blazer. Don’t forget a pair of ballet flats stylish enough that you don’t have to slip out of them (and into uncomfortable heels) once you get to the office.
PAIGE
Christa Buttondown Shirt
$199.00
Anthropologie
Pretty Ballerinas
Cami Ballet Flats
$249.00
Anthropologie
Marrakech
Knit Blazer
$138.00
Anthropologie
How To Style Paige Jeans: Utilitarian Cargo Fashion

Shop This
PAIGE
Carly High-rise Crop Wide-leg Jeans
$225.00
Anthropologie
In addition to cargo denim, utilitarian jeans have also been having their moment. Paige has taken on the style with a sleek approach that features signature cargo details, like drawstring ties, statement pockets, and khaki colorways. Complement these safari-inspired jeans with a matching moto jacket and chunky accessories, like thick bangles and buckled-up mules.
By Anthropologie
Chunky Ribbed Stretch Bracelet
$32.00
Anthropologie
Pilcro
Tidal Moto Utility Jacket
$98.00
Anthropologie
Dr. Martens
Jorge Ii Mules
$140.00
Anthropologie
How To Style Paige Jeans: Dressed-Up Denim

Shop This
PAIGE
Anessa Coated High-rise Crop Wide-leg Jeans
$259.00
Anthropologie
Yet another denim trend that we’re looking to take into summer 2024 is wearing jeans as occasionwear. While this can mean a denim dress or maxi skirt, most of Paige’s jeans are dressy and elevated enough to wear for nights out. Opt for these black-coated jeans and go for an all-black look that’s still summer-appropriate (think: black lace blouses). And to glam it all up, add a pair of shimmery bow earrings and metallic slingback heels.
By Anthropologie
Slinky Bow Drop Earrings
$38.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Flutter Wrap Blouse
$108.00
Anthropologie
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Kitten Heels
$140.00
Anthropologie
