For some, Halloween may just be an excuse to dress up , eat candy, and party one day a year. But for the rest of us, the spooky season is more than just a months-long excuse to stock up on Reese's and decorate with plastic pumpkins. The witchy vibes — with its signature crystals, tarot decks , and celestial motifs — are a year-round thing, baby! For the basic witch, there is no shortage of inexpensive decor you can buy. But if you'd rather be watching Practical Magic year-round, Anthropologie's Halloween offerings are your ticket to mystical, magical decor that you can proudly display well after October 31.