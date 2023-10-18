There's Santa's workshop, and then there's Anthropologie's on-site inventory. And the best part? The famous retailer's stylish offerings — from glamorous baubles to practical pants, chic bar tool sets, and the like — are available all year round. So whether you're getting a head start on holiday wishlists or prepping presents for your favorite Scorpio, we're confident that there's an Anthropologie on-site tab for that.
We'll admit that, albeit impressive, the massive amount of options can get a tad overwhelming. Fortunately, we've got the inside scoop (and shopping writer expertise) on some of Anthropologie's best buys. We're talking holiday decor, monogram necklaces, velvet dresses, and all kinds of bestselling goods worth your 2023 gifting needs. So scroll on and revel in these 20 top-notch picks sitting pretty in the gift giver's paradise that is Anthropologie.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Anthropologie Gifts For Your Favorite Practical Peeps
Practical gifts aren't innately boring. Rather, they're subtle, high-quality, and, most importantly, functional. While we normally run to Anthropologie for its colorful, show-stopping goods, the retailer has plenty of sensible buys — which include (but are not limited to) work-perfect pants, cozy neutral blankets, sleek, scratch-resistant sunglasses, and useful planners.
Anthropologie Gifts For The Dress-Obsessed
Refinery29 readers' love affair with Anthropologie's dresses is everlasting, according to our anonymous shopping. From maxi to mini, billowy to structured, ornate to subdued — you're bound to find a dashing silhouette for your loved one. When in doubt, go for the retailer's tried-and-true Somerset dress. With a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, it's a certified crowd-pleaser.
Anthropologie Gifts For The Hostess With The Mostess
The holidays are often the dinner-party Olympics for many — whether the host loves a good shindig or is the only person whose apartment can fit a dining table. Help your giftee achieve hostess-with-the-mostess status with one or two stylish Anthropologie scores. We recommend some affordable and adorable coasters, a luxe bar tool set, a rustic pitcher, or a few unique cheese knives.
Anthropologie Gifts For The Home Decor Devotee
If we're browsing in person or online, we tend to take the same approach: first, we hit the Anthropologie's dress section, next, we beeline toward the home decor. Nab the retailer's classic Volcano candle or festive glass tree for your friend's mantle. You also can't go wrong with a snuggly throw pillow. And, of course, we had to include Anthropologie's popular Grecian Bust Pot that, according to one satisfied on-site reviewer "is even better in person."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Anthropologie Gifts For The Friend Who Puts One Thing On Before Leaving The House
Coco Chanel famously once said, "Before you leave the house, you should look in the mirror and remove one item." But these days plenty prefer to step to the beat of their own bedazzled drum. Treat the accessory connoisseur in your life to a new, gorgeous item to put on, before hitting the town — even if it's a pearl-embellished sweater.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.