If we're browsing in person or online, we tend to take the same approach: first, we hit the Anthropologie's dress section, next, we beeline toward the home decor. Nab the retailer's classic Volcano candle or festive glass tree for your friend's mantle. You also can't go wrong with a snuggly throw pillow. And, of course, we had to include Anthropologie's popular Grecian Bust Pot that, according to one satisfied on-site reviewer "is even better in person."