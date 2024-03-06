The Best Beauty Brands You Can Shop At Anthropologie

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Anyone who's ever walked into an Anthropologie store knows that the brand kills it when it comes to colorful, cozy clothing and vintage-inspired home decor. With all the ornate door knobs, chunky sweaters, and pattern-crazy bedding that fill the place, it's easy to overlook the beauty aisle. But it makes sense that Anthropologie's selection of beauty products is just as curated as everything else it carries.
It turns out an incredible array of beauty products lives within Anthropologie's shelves, and they perfectly complement the brand's aesthetic. So if you dig quiet luxury hair care, party-ready makeup, and sensorial body products, we suggest you take a look at the offerings below ASAP.
Best Anthropologie Skin-Care Brands
From your morning SPF to removing your makeup at night, make sure you're giving your skin the VIP treatment with tip-top products that'll keep your complexion hydrated, glowing, and healthy.
Best Anthropologie Makeup Brands
Whether you crave a little glam or a lot, Anthropologie's offerings have something for every makeup mood. Bathe lids in glitter while keeping the skin bare and fresh, or gloss your lips in juicy moisture and pair with perfectly shaped brows. The world is your (makeup) oyster.
Best Anthropologie Hair Brands
From GOAT-status hair brushes to serums that bestow mirror-like shine to tresses, Anthropologie's hair care offerings cover accessories, styling, treatments, and everything in between. Elsewhere, TikTok-approved trends like heatless curl kits and adorable creaseless clips make your hair the mane character.
Best Anthropologie Body & Fragrance Brands
Pamper yourself with everything a girl could ask for in her everything shower routine: Aromatherapeutic shower gel, indulgent lotions, skin-sloughing scrubs, and oils galore. And to keep you smelling great all day, don't sleep on Anthro's array of posh fragrance brands, such as Phlur, Tocca, and Parfums de Marly.