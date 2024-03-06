ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Beauty Brands You Can Shop At Anthropologie

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated March 6, 2024, 9:14 PM
Anyone who's ever walked into an Anthropologie store knows that the brand kills it when it comes to colorful, cozy clothing and vintage-inspired home decor. With all the ornate door knobs, chunky sweaters, and pattern-crazy bedding that fill the place, it's easy to overlook the beauty aisle. But it makes sense that Anthropologie's selection of beauty products is just as curated as everything else it carries.
It turns out an incredible array of beauty products lives within Anthropologie's shelves, and they perfectly complement the brand's aesthetic. So if you dig quiet luxury hair care, party-ready makeup, and sensorial body products, we suggest you take a look at the offerings below ASAP.
Best Anthropologie Skin-Care Brands

Shop This
Vacation
Spf 50 Super Spritz Face Mist
$24.00
Anthropologie
From your morning SPF to removing your makeup at night, make sure you're giving your skin the VIP treatment with tip-top products that'll keep your complexion hydrated, glowing, and healthy.
Elemis
Pro-collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm
$68.00
Anthropologie
Supergoop!
Spf 40 Glowscreen
$38.00
Anthropologie
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment
$85.00
Anthropologie
Shop Anthropologie Skin Care
Best Anthropologie Makeup Brands

Shop This
Grande Cosmetics
Grande Mascara Black
$25.00
Anthropologie
Whether you crave a little glam or a lot, Anthropologie's offerings have something for every makeup mood. Bathe lids in glitter while keeping the skin bare and fresh, or gloss your lips in juicy moisture and pair with perfectly shaped brows. The world is your (makeup) oyster.
Lemonhead LA
Spacejam Glitter Balm
$26.00
Anthropologie
Jouer Cosmetics
Tinted Lip Oil
$22.00
Anthropologie
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Freeze Gel
$26.00
Anthropologie
Shop Anthropologie Makeup
Best Anthropologie Hair Brands

Shop This
RŌZ
Milk Hair Serum
$52.00
Anthropologie
From GOAT-status hair brushes to serums that bestow mirror-like shine to tresses, Anthropologie's hair care offerings cover accessories, styling, treatments, and everything in between. Elsewhere, TikTok-approved trends like heatless curl kits and adorable creaseless clips make your hair the mane character.
VERB
Glossy Shampoo
$20.00
Anthropologie
Mermade Hair
Heatless Curls Kit
$33.00
Anthropologie
Mason Pearson
Pocket Brush
$150.00
Anthropologie
Shop Anthropologie Hair Care
Best Anthropologie Body & Fragrance Brands

Shop This
Phlur
Eau De Parfum 50 Ml
$99.00
Anthropologie
Pamper yourself with everything a girl could ask for in her everything shower routine: Aromatherapeutic shower gel, indulgent lotions, skin-sloughing scrubs, and oils galore. And to keep you smelling great all day, don't sleep on Anthro's array of posh fragrance brands, such as Phlur, Tocca, and Parfums de Marly.
Megababe
The Green Deo Daily Deodorant With Antioxi...
$14.00
Anthropologie
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Mini Multi-purpose Dry Oil
$34.00
Anthropologie
Salt & Stone
Body Wash
$36.00
Anthropologie
Shop Anthropologie Body & Fragrance

