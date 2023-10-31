She Cooks Anime Food IRL That Would Make Hayao Miyazaki Proud

While cooking has become a huge part of the Twitch meta, at the time, Estero was one of the only people streaming something else on the platform, which is primarily for livestreaming gameplay. Initially confused viewers grew into committed supporters when Estero started an “around the world” series where she would spin the wheel and make a dish from that country. “My cooking stream stood out because I let my viewers add ingredients to my food (for better or for worse!) which made it more fun and interactive,” she says.