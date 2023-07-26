How Anime Made Me Love My Full Black Self

Of course, my Black mother was my muse and I had access to Black media. I also had severe internalized racism throughout my adolescence and an intense fear of ever acknowledging my 100% Black self. I panicked every time I flipped through the Essence magazines my mom bought me or tuned into Black Girls Rock! on BET. I felt like I could survive mentally in my white neighborhood only by severing ties with the Black representation available to me and by suffocating any remnants of my Blackness in my being. Let’s call it self-preservation. At the time, I could process my own identity only through the veil of animation and fictional boundaries. I needed my representation to be watered down.