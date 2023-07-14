Mindy Kaling & Andie Swim Designed One-Pieces That Look Good On Us All

"As much as I enjoy a bikini, I find one-pieces to be more flattering and versatile (aka, I can wear them as bodysuits during the summer), and when I saw how good Ms. Mindy Kaling looked modeling this swimsuit, I knew I needed it. My first impression was how stunning this Dragonfly color is and how thick the double-lined fabric is. And let me tell you, I felt so confident in this suit. When I slipped into it, it felt so silky smooth and slightly sculpted my body shape with its compressive material. I’m so pleased that the seams don’t harshly dig into my shoulders or hips. Plus, I love the neckline, because I can adjust how low or high I want to button it up.