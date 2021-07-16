This $95 One Piece From Andie Swim Is *Chef’s Kiss*

If you are a human that exists on planet earth, you know that swimsuit shopping is, at the very least, unpleasant. You have to decide whether you want swim shorts, a one-piece swimsuit, or a bikini. You have to parse through details like cuts, colors, ruffles, strings. Then you have to try it on and see if you feel comfortable facing the public in what is essentially underwear. Basically, the struggle to find a suit that works for universally every person and every water-splashing activity is REAL. So what would you do if I said I found the solution to all your swimwear woes?
Andie Swim, a brand known for its luxury swim style sans the high-end price tag, has the one swimsuit to end all swimsuits. Enter the Amalfi one piece. It's only $95 and comes in sizes XS-3XL (And up to 5XL in the Eco-Barberry)!
Chichi Offor, Associate Writer r29
I got to try out the Amalfi first hand, and it definitely lives up to the hype. I was gifted a size 2X in Barberry Pink, which I found to be more like your standard apple-red shade than pink. As I am between a 2X/3X, it was a teeny bit snug in the thigh area, but that feeling went away after walking around in it a bit. What I loved most was the classic cut in bright red. It made me feel like I was on Baywatch! Plus, the suit came with removable cups, which I took out because the extra lift/padding is not needed for my DDs!
It's become a go-to, and it pairs very well with fun swim accessories and cover-ups because of its simplicity. On another styling note, it would look amazing as a bodysuit, meaning there are double the opportunities to rock the suit.
You don't have to take just my word for it, though. With almost 2k reviews, the Andie one piece is taking the internet by storm! One reviewer explained the appeal, saying "Love this suit! The fit is amazing and very flattering. It hugs in all the right places. It's great to throw shorts over and go for a roller skate. If you’ve never ordered a suit online, like me, because you never got to try it on first, this is the one to order! I’m 5’6 and curvy, with a long torso and shorter legs. I ordered a large, long torso, and it was perfect for me."
Andie reviewer
Andie also lets you choose which texture you'd like to purchase the style in: flat, ribbed, or "eco." The eco term designates their sustainable line, with a special fabric crafted from recycled 87% polyester milled from plastic bottles. Can you say fashion with an impact?!
So if you are looking to strike a swimsuit gold, then this suit is the jackpot. Actress Demi Moore is also a fan of the Amalfi — and happened to be an early investor in Andie.
What's your favorite, universally flattering swimsuit? We'd love to know!
