As one of the tías of a new generation of elders, I want to continue the tradition in a way that’s accessible to my nieces and nephews so they’re not just on the outside looking in; I want them to actively participate. Making the sobremesa a multi-generational safe space will serve as the key to carrying on our family’s customs. Had I not grabbed a seat at the table without an official invitation, I wouldn’t have the privilege of being one of the keepers of my family’s history . It is because I soaked up every moment that I can, at any moment, close my eyes and conjure up my family’s stories. I can retell their stories of separation, poverty, abandonment, and heartache and how they coexisted with bravery, spiritual richness, resilience, and hope. To me, they are even more important now, as our table becomes emptier since some of our elders who were once fixtures are no longer around. And as time goes on, especially if our youngest are not a part of the sobremesa, there will be fewer of us to tell these tales.