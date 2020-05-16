4:30 p.m. — One of my best friends, R., is leaving DC for law school and today is her official moving day. She has some things to return, so she stops by outside my building. It's the first time I've seen her in over a month and not being able to hug her makes me want to cry. I was extremely lucky to have so many close friends from college in DC when I moved here. Many of them are now leaving, and this is certainly not how I pictured the end of that era — I know it's even harder for them. She leaves my stuff at the bottom of my steps in addition to an extremely random assortment of gifts/trash (Starbucks K-cups, very large candles, 1/3 of a bottle of gin, a single can of Truly, and so many Body Shop moisturizers and exfoliators, among other things). She encourages me to throw most of it out, but I do keep the gin, single Truly, and an avocado eye mask from Glow Recipe (after disinfecting them all).