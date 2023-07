Star Wars & Its Fandom Made Me Question My Gender

Fandom, fiction, and fan fiction have always played a pivotal role in my life. I grew up on a small Caribbean island, attended a small Catholic school, and had overprotective parents. I didn’t see much of the real world so I looked for answers — for an escape — in fandom, from Twilight and The Vampire Diaries to Doctor Who and K-pop. "I see many clients who were raised within a strict religious context and weren't allowed to explore their own experience of gender or sexuality," Crystal Britt, therapist and founder of Get Psyched Therapy and Coaching , tells Refinery29. "Fandom and fiction provide a space for them to be themselves as well as explore who they are." As a child, I found an escape in Greek mythology thanks to Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the fantastical world of godly parental figures and demigod heroes. As a teen, I turned to Tumblr, reblogging fan art and GIFs, talking to fellow fans, and delving deeper and deeper into different fandoms. I didn’t know what I was looking for in these fictive worlds, just that I was searching for something.