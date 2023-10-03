There's nothing more embarrassing than finding out you've got a line of green residue on your neck or finger — all because you wanted to save a few bucks on jewelry. It's simply not worth the hassle, especially not when there are affordable, tarnish-free, and hypoallergenic brands out there like Ana Luisa. These high-quality jewelry pieces, including necklaces, earrings, and rings, are made from recycled sterling silver and 14K gold over brass — and they're all under $120. And somehow, the brand has made its already wallet-friendly wares even more affordable: for a limited time, Ana Luisa is celebrating its birthday with an up-to-30%-off sitewide sale. Here are the deets: buy 2 items, get 20% off; buy 3, get 25% off, and buy 4, get 30% off. Keep on scrolling to shop our top picks from this limited-time sale, and say bye-bye to the tarnishing consequences of buying cheap jewelry — it's truly the best of both worlds, trust us, we've tested these waters before with amazing results.
Made from 14K gold on brass and freshwater pearls, these huggie hoops are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and effortlessly classy. They have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 723 reviews, with shoppers saying these earrings are "very versatile" and "perfect for every day."
This dainty and chic necklace, which features an uppercase initial on a simple cable link chain, is made from recycled sterling silver and covered in 14K gold.
Whether paired with a sleek ponytail or with your hair down, these medium-thin hoops — made with recycled sterling silver and 14K gold — are chic enough to make a mark all on their own.
This stylish stack includes two 14K gold-on-brass chains, one plain and one with a green malachite stone. It's unique and it pairs with all the other gold jewelry in your collection.
Bold but stylishly simple, these huggie hoops are made from 14K-gold-dipped brass and safe-for-sensitive-skin titanium posts. Reviewers (who give it a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 243 reviews) are calling these earrings "the perfect minimalist small hoops."
Perfectly paired together, this bundle includes a twisted chain bracelet and a soft box chain bracelet — both made from hypoallergenic 14K-gold-dipped brass.
Featuring subtle (but extremely sparkly) cubic zirconia gems, the Céline Eternity Ring is a timeless piece made from recycled sterling silver and 14K gold that will look beautiful stacked with other rings or chic by itself.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.