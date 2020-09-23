You know that endorphin-induced moment right after a yoga class, when you feel both calm and energized at the same time? Well, what if we told you there's a way to bring that same euphoric sensation to your skin? Enter Artistry Studio Skin, a new line of innovative skin-care essentials exclusively from Amway powered by botanical ingredients that strike that perfect balance of soothing Zen and vibrant energy.
Each of the nine multi-functional products in the line combines a "Zen" ingredient with an "energy" ingredient, to grant skin-care beginners and gurus alike more healthy, radiant skin. Think: a foaming sheet mask that pairs relaxing lavender with carbonated bubbles, an exfoliating cleanser that couples soothing aloe vera with invigorating bamboo grains, or salicylic acid-infused acne dots that combine calming tea tree oil with purifying volcanic ash.
What's more, to celebrate the launch of the new line, Artistry Studio is bringing together a mix of industry experts and influencers for a two-day virtual event on September 25 and 26. The Zen + Energy Virtual Retreat will feature lifestyle-focused virtual sessions and tutorials to help skin-care lovers feel re-centered, re-focused, and more connected. Sign up here to join the celebration and enter for a chance to win a complimentary Artistry Studio Skin mailer.
