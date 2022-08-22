This CBD Arousal Serum Lowkey Gave Me The Most Relaxing Orgasm I’ve Ever Had

Because I was so in my head trying to analyze every sensation, I missed the moment when the arousal really kicked in. But suddenly everything felt wonderful. My slow and methodical explorations combined with the lubricant made me feel like I was receiving an expensive, full-body spa massage, not just fingering myself in my overheated studio. My muscles melted into my mattress, relaxing more and more as I continued to play, and the arousal steadily built. Which is why I wasn't surprised when the climax that swept over me was a steady wave of that same feeling. Though there was definitely clenching (and even some leg twitching), the orgasm was just as relaxing as every other part of the experience. It lasted for a while (well over my average), and its peak was slow and steady, plateauing in a transcendent state of lackadaisical bliss before coming down slowly again to a (somehow) even more relaxed state.



A relaxing orgasm — who knew?



It's possible that I just wasn't used to playing without a toy and therefore luxuriated in the experience more than I otherwise would have, but I enjoyed the ride nonetheless (and immediately fell into a sleep so deep and dreamless that I remained undisturbed for nearly a full ten hours after). I'd say the serum's only real negative is that it's oil-based, meaning it's not condom-compatible. But, considering there are so many other safe ways to play, I'd definitely recommend giving it a try. If nothing else, use it on yourself. It's time to get the de-stressing orgasm you deserve.