This CBD Arousal Serum Lowkey Gave Me The Most Relaxing Orgasm I’ve Ever Had

Until recently, I was under the misconception that all good orgasms feel like full-body seizures and leave you winded, twitching, and blacking out from intense pleasure. Don't get me wrong, I love those orgasms. The thrill that comes from all that toe-curling and ab-clenching is unparalleled. Or so I thought. It turns out, that a prolonged, relaxing orgasm is just as good (if not better?!) as its counterpart. Enter: Amie Naturals' CBD arousal serum, Affinity.
I was excited when I was given the opportunity to review the arousal serum. I'm fairly inexperienced in the world of CBD in lubricants and serums and was excited to explore. The product is well-loved, hosting a small but mighty group of 5-star reviews and enthusiastic endorsements. Plus, the label on the bottle itself promised "enhanced pleasure, sensation, and access to orgasms" with only two pumps of the product.
Feeling a bit like a newb, I decided to research just exactly how CBD serums worked. Was I going to get high from putting this on my vulva? (No judgment, I just wanted to know what to expect!) I quickly learned that I wouldn't get high, but it would still feel good. Topical CBD works by activating your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) — a complex cell-signaling system that interacts with your nervous system to heighten sensations of pleasure by increasing blood flow. In non-science speak: CBD gives you that good physical zen of using cannabis without the mental high, leaving your muscles soothed and relaxed (it's why it's recommended for people with chronic pain and muscle problems). But even though I know my vagina is a series of tense muscles (which make up your pelvic floor), I wasn't exactly sure how a relaxed vagina would feel. And to be honest, relaxing my vag in order to have a better orgasm sounded counter-intuitive. Didn't I want my vagina to be tense? All the orgasms I'd had before included a tightening sensation that seemed integral to the whole experience. Curious, I read the directions (two pumps massaged into your "intimate areas"), applied the pumps, and got to work, ready to feel any and all sensations.
Unlike other arousal serums I've tried, Affinity doesn't deliver that minty-tingling sensation below (though it does smell vaguely sweet and minty). In fact, during the first few minutes of exploring my clit and vulva with my fingers, it didn't feel any different than using a typical lubricant (which is still a good feeling!), but I was still waiting for that over-stimulated arousal sensation to kick in).
“
Sex has never felt THIS amazing.
olivia s., amie naturals reviewer
”
Because I was so in my head trying to analyze every sensation, I missed the moment when the arousal really kicked in. But suddenly everything felt wonderful. My slow and methodical explorations combined with the lubricant made me feel like I was receiving an expensive, full-body spa massage, not just fingering myself in my overheated studio. My muscles melted into my mattress, relaxing more and more as I continued to play, and the arousal steadily built. Which is why I wasn't surprised when the climax that swept over me was a steady wave of that same feeling. Though there was definitely clenching (and even some leg twitching), the orgasm was just as relaxing as every other part of the experience. It lasted for a while (well over my average), and its peak was slow and steady, plateauing in a transcendent state of lackadaisical bliss before coming down slowly again to a (somehow) even more relaxed state.
A relaxing orgasm — who knew?
It's possible that I just wasn't used to playing without a toy and therefore luxuriated in the experience more than I otherwise would have, but I enjoyed the ride nonetheless (and immediately fell into a sleep so deep and dreamless that I remained undisturbed for nearly a full ten hours after). I'd say the serum's only real negative is that it's oil-based, meaning it's not condom-compatible. But, considering there are so many other safe ways to play, I'd definitely recommend giving it a try. If nothing else, use it on yourself. It's time to get the de-stressing orgasm you deserve.
