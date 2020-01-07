Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an Americorps Member who makes $14,850 a year and spends some of her money this week on Bragg's Amino Acid.
Occupation: Americorps
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 27
Location: Eastern Utah
Salary: $11,496 from Americorps and ~$3,360 from part-time work cleaning at a local coffee shop
Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): ~$619 (can vary depending on hours for cleaning job and paychecks are given on different days)
Gender Identity: Cis Woman
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $450 (I have three roommates and this price is a steal for the area — it includes utilities)
Student Loans: $0 since Americorps can put them into forbearance during your service.
Car Insurance: $97
Car: $0 (I own an old car, which just so happened to get me and my pup, H., from Oregon to Utah this past summer without any issues! Super thankful for that.)
Health Insurance: $0 (Americorps offers healthcare.)
Gym: $218 for three months unlimited (I renewed at the end of November)
Spotify: $9.99
Netflix: $9.99
Google: $1.99
Apple: $0.99
Phone Plan: $57.75
Savings: I'm currently in a decent position with savings thanks to receiving some money a year back from a personal injury suit. (I did also receive a titanium plate in my arm, but hey.) That being said, making so little and needing to take out money more frequently from savings doesn't make me feel the best. My goal is to leave it alone as much as possible — and if I can add more money to it, even better. I've got a little over $5,000 there now.
Day One
5:30 a.m. — It's a little easier getting up this early knowing I have the next two days off (thanks, weekday Christmas). I take a quick shower, do my morning skincare routine (Shea Moisture problem skin toner and Everyday Coconut SPF 15 lotion), brush my teeth, blow dry my hair, and then bundle up enough to take H. for a stroll. It's been somewhere around 20°F in the mornings, which is a little bit colder than I'm used to.
6:45 a.m. — After H. and I get back from our jaunt, I strap his cone on (he's been licking a spot on his foot raw for a couple weeks now), change my clothes, take my fish oil and probiotic, drink some creatine with water, and leave to make it to the 7 a.m. CrossFit class. The beauty of living in such a small town is that it only takes about five minutes to drive most places.
8:15 a.m. — I AM SO HUNGRY! Today's workout was 12 Days of Christmas style, so it went like the song does (1, 2, 3, 2, 1, etc.), and it took about 30 minutes to complete. (If you do CrossFit, you know this is a long workout.) I take a body shower and put on some dark jeans, a tan sweater, silver hoops, and my blue Ugg boots (circa 2012) — it really is cold out there. My typical makeup routine during the week is simple: Gabriel concealer, Physician's Formula pressed translucent powder, a little Everyday Minerals blush, and Anastasia's brow pencil.
8:40 a.m. — I give H. some food and start my breakfast. I have basically the same meal after my morning workouts and I never tire of it. Savory oats are the best oats in case you were wondering. I microwave rolled oats with egg whites and water, then sauté up some turkey bacon, kale, and grape tomatoes. Top with lots of seasoning, a bit of cheddar cheese, nutritional yeast, roasted peanuts, teriyaki sauce, and voilà! (If you try this and are pleasantly surprised, you're welcome.)
9:20 a.m. — I get to work and start digging into my savory oats immediately. I grabbed a coffee in between home and work since I'll be cleaning the shop tonight and get a free shift drink. Though I typically get an iced almond milk latte, it was so cold this morning I changed my mind. There was talk of a new toasted marshmallow syrup, so I decided to splurge a little.
12:24 p.m. — At work, I assist my supervisor with whatever she needs. Today, it's been working on a budget spreadsheet, making a poster on Canva, and talking about David Sedaris. I am once again HUNGRY, so I decide to crack open my lunch of oven-baked tofu, basmati rice, and mukimame. (Did you know mukimame and edamame are the SAME THING!? I didn't until just now when I Googled it, and now I'm a little shook.) I also eat the other half of a snack-size bag of Goldfish in my desk and a fun-size bag of skittles.
3:40 p.m. — I get home and take H. on a walk. There's a mountain bike trail behind our house that we go on daily; it's nice because he can be off-leash and the views of the mountains are breathtaking. When I get back to the house, I eat some pita chips and hummus and play with H. until I have to go clean the coffee shop. My friend, L., stops by and I give him $13 that I owe him from a karaoke bar we went to a couple weeks back. I feed H. before I leave around 5 p.m. $13
6:47 p.m. — So ready for some carbonation. I crack open a Raspberry Lime Spindrift and go upstairs to do my nightly skincare routine. I use Desert Essence tea tree face wash, apply the same toner as the morning, and finish with Acure blue tansy night oil. I unfortunately still have some exercises to do from my gym's 12 Days of Christmas challenge (each day is a new exercise and you repeat the previous day's exercise like the song). The prizes so far in the gift basket are an hour massage and a 6-month subscription to the Whoop wristband. The latter is what's driving me as I've been waiting to bite the bullet on buying one. They track your strain for the day, recovery from the previous day's strain, and sleep quality!
7:06 p.m. — As I'm relatively ravenous, I make myself a quick chicken taco salad with some pre-cooked chicken, refried beans, lettuce, carrot, red onion, and lots of salsa. I wasn't going to add crushed tortilla chips on top but then realized it very much needed the crunch. I watch half an episode of Dirty John (only one left after this one!), eat my dinner, and cuddle H.
8:05 p.m. — Cereal will always be my nightcap. I'm one of the weirdos who enjoys the plain stuff, mostly so I can add ALLL the fixings. Tonight's concoction is Kroger bran flakes, half a scoop of chocolate Ascent whey protein powder, frozen raspberries, two small crushed gingersnap cookies, and a dollop of peanut butter. I scroll Instagram for a bit before *trying really hard* to not look at my phone a half hour before bed. I brush my teeth and floss and am in bed by 9:15 p.m.
Daily Total: $13
Day Two
5:17 a.m. — I wake up having to pee and decide to stay up since I was planning on waking up at 5:30 anyway. (My gym's latest class is 7 a.m. today because of Christmas Eve.) I do my morning routine and take H. for a walk. Before I leave for the gym I take my supplements, eat a cinnamon rice cake with strawberry jam, and have some creatine with water. Tuesdays are barbell days at my gym and I've learned it's incredibly hard to lift heavy with no carbs in my system. I put H.'s cone on and brush my teeth before leaving.
8:30 a.m. — I ended up PRing my hang power clean and hang squat clean today so I'm feeling pretty jazzed! I take a body shower, change into my comfy house clothes (yay, no work!), take H.'s cone off, and give him some breakfast (that he's not interested in, which is typical in the mornings). I'm not feeling savory oatmeal today (actually a surprise) so I make myself an egg white scramble with veggie sausage, kale, and broccoli, lots of seasonings, cheddar cheese, and salsa to top it off. I need more carbs so I add the rest of a baguette I have lying around and some everything bagel hummus. There is also pour-over coffee because duh.
9:20 a.m. — I eat breakfast while watching the rest of the episode of Dirty John that I didn't get to finish last night. After breakfast, I grab some more coffee, a bit of dark chocolate, and a couple of gingerbread cookies. Sweets and black coffee will always be a dream. After the episode is over, I decide to work on a couple of writing assignments I picked up from the freelance writing gig I occasionally do. The payout is anywhere from $2-25 per piece, which isn't a lot, but the word count is usually low anyway. Plus, since I'm not working today this is an easy way to feel productive in between Netflixing and browsing Money Diaries. H. is right by my side snoozing.
12:05 p.m. — I finish first drafts, do my makeup routine, and then take H. for a jaunt on the same trail as yesterday. My friend, L., texts me about a potluck he got invited to tonight and asks if I wanna go too. I feel kinda weird spending Christmas Eve alone (it's the first time not being with my family), so I deeply consider it. Plus, there's gonna be a ton of food, and baking pumpkin bread sounds fun.
12:50 p.m. — H. and I go to a couple of grocery stores. Our first stop is the local co-op. (I actually remember to bring my own containers for half of the things I get!) I refill a jar with Bragg's amino acids, grab more roasted peanuts (a little too many as it ends up being over $7), celery, and two zucchini ($15.33). On my way out I score a sample of homemade artichoke dip, a “rustic cracker,” and hot apple cider. The dip slaps, so I call that a win despite the peanut situation. Next stop is the Kroger market. I get chocolate chips for the pumpkin bread, a small orange juice (the recipe calls for adding some and it sounds interesting, so I'm down), parchment paper (why you so expensive?!), peanut butter, eggs, Ripple half-and-half that was on sale, and a can of soft food and treats for H. ($24.56). His birthday is actually the day after tomorrow — I've had him for seven years — so I can't not spoil him this week. $39.89
2:05 p.m. — I crack open a Spindrift, unload groceries, and check my bank statement online. It looks like my phone bill went through today. I'm super hungry so I reheat the rice, mukimame, and tofu from yesterday. I add some sauerkraut, teriyaki sauce, and peanuts. The potluck starts around 5:30, so I've got some time. I decide to watch a little bit of Dirty John while I eat.
3:45 p.m. — That finale was crazy! I originally listened to the podcast so I knew what was coming, but it still doesn't make the ending any less nerve-racking/satisfactory. I pull up Spotify for some music (ranging from Jorja Smith, Maggie Rogers, Mahalia, and Phoebe Bridgers) and make the pumpkin chocolate chip bread (the batter is v tasty). It's supposed to cook for 50 minutes and L. told me to be at his place around 5, so I'm cutting it a little close. I have a feeling this bread will be worth it though.
4:20 p.m. — I take out the recycling and clean up the kitchen a little bit. Then I touch up my makeup and throw on some Pacifica Aquarian Gaze mascara. I feed H. a spoonful of pumpkin with his dry food, put his cone on, and wait for the bread to finish cooking. It's so damn thick that it takes way longer than I want to cook all the way through. Since it's taking longer than expected, L. meets me at my house and drives us to the potluck around 5:30 p.m.
9:40 p.m. — I ate a lot of food and drank a lot of wine so by the time L. drops me off I'm unpleasantly buzzed. This would be more tolerable if I didn't still have a few exercises to do for the 12 Days of Christmas challenge at my gym (10 burpees, 10 push-ups, 2-minute plank, and 5 minutes of silence). The latter is obviously the most doable and I am hesitant whether I might upchuck during the former. I take my mascara off, do my nightly skincare routine, and brush my teeth before getting through the exercises (the planks felt easier being buzzed?!). I finish around 10:30 p.m. and go to bed.
Daily Total: $39.89
Day Three
8:17 a.m. — It feels so good to sleep in! I bundle up, take my supplements, and get H. outside for a walk. I feed him when we get back, eat a couple of cookies I snagged last night, and then go start my foam rolling and yoga routine. Before CrossFit, I was doing primarily yoga, so I definitely need to take the time to do some on my own during the week or else I'm just stiff and grumpy. Today's Spotify randomness to accompany the stretching includes Girlpool, Ari Lennox, and Mallrat.
11 a.m. — When I finish yoga, I take a shower and do my skincare routine. After blow-drying my hair, I am finally getting myself a cup of coffee (the creamer makes this cheap coffee taste better) and making breakfast. After all the sweets, I definitely want something savory — you guessed it, savory oats! I top them with sautéed kale, grape tomatoes, a fried egg, a bit of cheddar cheese, peanuts, and celery leaves (the best part of celery, imho). I decide to watch Moonlight on Netflix since I've heard it's a great movie and I have yet to see it. When I'm done eating my oatmeal, I get some more leftover sweets and another cup of coffee. This is Christmas done right.
3:30 p.m. — I finish the movie (so good, btw), scroll Instagram for a bit, and then take H. on a walk. When we get back I give him a bone treat, unload the dishwasher, and revise the drafts for the writing assignment I wrote yesterday. This past weekend/week all of my roommates have been gone which has been SO nice. The quiet is great and knowing that the counters will actually be clean when I make my next meal is unbeatable. My roommates are cool, we just don't have the same standards of cleanliness. I'm not very hungry yet, so I eat a bit more sweets.
5:07 p.m. — One of the writing assignments I picked up didn't have all of the information I needed, and since the deadline got pushed until tomorrow, I call it quits. I end up scrolling on Instagram and Reddit before making myself a taco salad like yesterday's. I watch some YouTube videos while I eat and feed H. when I'm done. I then read a bit (currently reading The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog — a heavy book but very useful for the kind of work I'm doing) before getting on a FaceTime call with my family back in Oregon.
7:36 p.m. — I just got off the call with my family and am feeling a little sad. One of my younger sisters, whose toddler my parents are taking care of, has been in and out of jail these past couple years. It's really hard to see my niece and not be upset or feel like I'm abandoning them by being so far away. It really sucks when you want to be able to help your family out but just don't have the means. On a brighter note, my supervisor just let me know that I can take tomorrow and Friday off. Despite me not having to work tomorrow, I have some cereal, do my nightly routine, and then call it a night a little after 9 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
5:30 a.m. — Not feeling too tired today which is good. I go through my typical morning routine, take my supplements/creatine, walk H., and head to the gym for the 7 a.m. class. We're doing power cleans and I'm hoping I can PR again.
8:10 a.m. — I got a new 1 rep max on my power clean, so I'm stoked! I stop by the store on my way home and pick up salsa, two packages of ground turkey (they're on sale), three packs of tuna, multipurpose cleaner, bok choy because I'm sick of kale, mushrooms, more frozen breakfast veggie patties, and frozen veggies. $34.37
8:10 a.m. — I get gas after because I'm running low ($.20 off a gallon — that Rewards card really does wonders). I'm a little annoyed because I think the discount means I can only get a certain amount of gas, as it keeps stopping randomly before my tank is full. I give up and end up leaving with about 3/4 of a tank. $12.46
9:02 a.m. — I make myself coffee and feed H. when I get home. It's officially his birthday today so I'm planning on taking him on an extra-long walk, making him some sort of baked good, and hanging out with him most of the day. Savory oats are calling my name; I make some with a veggie patty, zucchini, grape tomatoes, broccoli, same old seasonings, Bragg's, and teriyaki sauce. I watch an episode of the new season of You while I eat and then plan to finalize the writing assignment from yesterday since I got the info I need to finish it.
Advertisement
1:34 p.m. — Those things were so hard to get on! Absolutely no labeling to let me know which cover went on what seat or anything. I think I figured it out though; they look decent (a little wrinkly, but they were cheap), so I call it a win overall. After I'm done I eat a few tortilla chips, drink some orange juice, and switch my laundry over. Then I take H. on a walk.
2:50 p.m. — I am absolutely ravenous when we get back from the walk so I make myself a quick stir-fry with the leftover rice and mukimame and add bok choy, kale (I only had one leaf left!), and citrus pepper tuna. I top it with soy sauce and sauerkraut. You're probably learning a whole lot about my taste in food right about now. I also pour a Spindrift into a mason jar and mix some orange juice in it — not really enough to taste a difference, but ya know, more vitamin C or something. I put on another episode of You after I give H. a treat to munch on. When I'm done eating, I grab a strawberry Fage yogurt from the fridge since it's going to expire soon.
5 p.m. — That second episode of You was pretty gory so not ideal to watch while eating. I put my laundry away and make H. a peanut butter mug cake (my first time making one and it's pretty dang fun) with some soft dog food mixed in at the end. He loved it. We cuddle a bit while I switch between Facebook and Instagram until I'm sick of it. Then I make myself a quesadilla with ground turkey, refried beans, celery leaves, red onion, cheese, and salsa. I've been forcing myself to drink water even though I really just want a glass of wine. I start another episode of You. I've definitely got to get out of the house tomorrow because I am going stir crazy right about now.
8:11 p.m. — I look over that writing assignment finally and try to revise it a bit before tomorrow when it's due. I'm not really happy with it but don't have the most motivation to rewrite it right now. My plan for the rest of the night is to start another episode of You (that shit's addicting), have my cereal, do my nightly routine, and hit the hay. My goal is to be in bed by 9:30 or 10, and I firmly believe that's what will happen. (Spoiler: I was in bed by 9:45 p.m.)
Daily Total: $46.83
Day Five
6:45 a.m. — Despite the fact my alarm goes off more than an hour later this morning, I feel kind of groggy, so I hit snooze for a few minutes. I get up and do my morning routine around 6:57 a.m. I peek outside before I take H. out because my phone said it was supposed to snow. Sure enough, the town's been dusted with flakes! After walking H., I have to brush the snow off my car with a broom and get it defrosted so I can get to the 8:30 a.m. CrossFit class. I take my supplements and am out the door by 8:15 a.m.
9:40 a.m. — My throat is so burny right now. Fridays at my gym are “40 Minute Fridays,” which usually entails multiple workouts with minimal rest. It was a LOT of sprinting on the machines today (ski erg, row, and assault bike), so I am absolutely zonked. I grab an iced almond milk latte from the coffee shop before I go home since I'm cleaning there tonight. I finish up my writing assignment and then I make savory oats with zucchini, celery, an egg, and the typical fixings (minus the cheese because I felt the excess of dairy I had yesterday in my phlegmy throat this morning and it was NOT pleasant. Plus, there's a good chance I'm going to pick up some carne asada fries from a local Mexican fast food joint on my way home from cleaning, hehe). Completely in character, I put on an episode of You to accompany my breakfast.
1:03 p.m. — After the episode, I scroll Instagram and Facebook for a bit. I check Tinder and have to unmatch a dude because he came at me with an “I like your hustle” after I didn't respond to his first message, and looking back at his profile I question why I swiped right in the first place. The dating scene here is horrible since no one is really here long-term. I've been hanging out somewhat with a guy, M., but I'm at the point now where I feel like I have been initiating every hangout and I just want to be the one pursued for once. If he doesn't reach out, whatever, he's basically been inebriated every time we've hung out so I'm going to take that as a red flag. I got my AmeriCorps stipend yesterday so I'm going to PayPal my rent before I take H. on a walk. It's nearly a white-out when I look outside my bedroom window — my car is once again covered in snow.
3:22 p.m. — These past few days have kind of morphed into one. I make myself some stir-fry with ground turkey, the rest of the rice/mukimame, bok choy, mushrooms, and sauerkraut. Yes, I am Netflixing again and am actually getting excited to get out of the house to go clean the shop in about an hour. I'll have to get outside earlier to get my car ready, but that's totally fine. I grab a cinnamon rice cake with peanut butter and strawberry jelly about twenty minutes after lunch.
8:30 p.m. — I get home after taking my coworker, G., home and grabbing carne asada fries (and a chicken taco) from a local Mexican fast food joint. I have been looking forward to these fries all day. I gladly crush both after doing my nightly skincare routine and changing into my comfy clothes. I plan on watching at least two episodes of You because shit is getting real! $12
10:25 p.m. — I'm full and content, aside from being completely peeved and appalled at the show. I've got one episode left, but I'm pretty hopeless for any justice at this point. There is a 9 a.m. workout class tomorrow and I'm debating whether I'll try to go. I've been texting that guy, M., a bit and he's talking about potentially going cross country skiing this weekend. We'll see if it pans out. I could use getting out of the house though. Also, I didn't win the challenge at my gym :(
Daily Total: $12
Day Six
7:45 a.m. — I snooze my alarm for about fifteen minutes and get up. I've been off and on about going to the gym today, but with this weather, I feel like it's one of my only chances to get out of the house. I take H. on a walk, get the snow off my car, start it, and do the bare minimum morning routine. I feed H., take my supplements, and head to the gym by 8:45 a.m.
10:07 a.m. — I stop by the coffee shop for an iced almond milk latte on my way home. When I get home, I take a real shower, do my skincare routine, and blow dry my hair. I make an egg white scramble with bok choy, mushrooms, and zucchini for breakfast. I top it with salsa, hot sauce, and nutritional yeast. I have a piece of Ezekiel toast with the rest of my everything bagel hummus. I've been texting M. about potentially going cross country skiing today, but unfortunately, I called the place that rents them and all of the skis are out for the weekend. I'm pretty bummed about that because I just wanted to do something away from my house this weekend, as I feel like I've been stuck here for too many days on end.
12:20 p.m. — I finish the second season of You and I am so frustrated with it. Which is likely the intention they had when they made it. I scroll Instagram for a bit and then get my last Fage strawberry yogurt since it's expiring today. I eat it with some peanut butter and cereal because yogurt just isn't palatable without crunch. I add some chocolate chips for good measure.
3:35 p.m. — I take H. on a longer walk today; the snow is really nice and I felt like walking a little bit longer than normal. I play with him for a bit when we get back and then I do some physical therapy exercises for my shoulder (I tweaked it a few months back and now try to keep up with the exercises every other day or so). I text M. to see if he still wants to hang out later — his response is one that I expected would come soon but wasn't sure if I'd get it or not (ghosting sucks by the way). He basically says that him and his ex have reconnected and he needs space to explore that. Honestly, I'm not upset about this particular situation (we've only really been hanging out for a few weeks); I'm more frustrated about my seemingly permanent singledom. I can't even count how many Tinder dates I've gone on at this point — I'm just so over it.
7:56 p.m. — I get back from cleaning the coffee shop and am looking forward to drinking the rest of the red wine I have (only about a third of the bottle) and eating some food. At the coffee shop they sell Rocky Mountain Chocolate (we get one for free when we work), so I had a dark chocolate pretzel while I was there. I also stopped by the bookstore before cleaning and picked up a new calendar since I needed one and they were 25% off. $12.26
8:20 p.m. — I make myself a ground turkey, cheese, celery, mushroom, and red onion quesadilla (sounds weird, I know), with salsa and nutritional yeast. When I'm done eating that, I go for some tater tots because I'm still hungry for savory food. I don't have BBQ sauce so I use hoisin sauce, which kind of does the trick (the aftertaste is what kills it). Also mustard. I watch the first episode of Schitt's Creek since I had a couple of people recommend it from an Instagram poll I put out. It's pretty funny so I'll likely watch some more in the near future.
9:11 p.m. — On to drinking water and about to get some cereal now. I'm pretty tired and will likely go to bed by 10:30 or so. I'm thinking about going to a local place tomorrow for brunch since it's their last day open for the season; they've got great Vietnamese fusion food (banh mi waffle, banh mi nachos), so ya really can't go wrong there. I might throw the invitation to a friend of mine, D., who got back into town today.
Daily Total: $12.26
Day Seven
7:45 a.m. — I wake up without my alarm this morning and it feels good! I bundle up and take H. on a walk but he doesn't want to go very far before turning around. He's kind of limping which would typically mean there's a pokey in his foot, but I check and nothing, so I equate it to it being really cold (six degrees) and his joints hurting. I do some yoga when we get back and then feed H.
9:35 a.m. — I attempt to make pancakes (Peanut Butter Kodiak Cakes) but end up with a pancake salad, which is typically the case. The third one, always, turns out the most decent. I decide to make another pancake from my Birch Benders mix since the rest look pretty pathetic. I top with strawberries, strawberry jam (kind of overkill, tbh), molasses, peanuts, and a little bit of peanut butter when the jam becomes too much. The plus side is my coffee turns out really good! I put on an episode of Schitt's Creek.
11:05 a.m. — I go downstairs to finish up the dishes in the dishwasher. I have to wash them by hand because for some reason the dishwasher isn't working. I text my roommate/landlady, P., and she says she doesn't know why it isn't working and she'll have to check it out when she gets back tomorrow. I grew up without a dishwasher so washing things by hand isn't the worst thing in the world.
11:40 a.m. — I end up taking a shower and getting ready for the day right after I'm done with the dishes. I feel like adding a little bit more makeup so I add mascara and Zuzu liquid eyeliner. I'm meeting with my friend, D., later to have food and drinks at that Vietnamese restaurant; I'm not sure if I'm going to get the nachos or pho…a good problem to have. I head to the store around 12:30 p.m. for some groceries I need for the week.
2:16 p.m. — I was pretty good at the store and didn't get things I didn't really need. I got refried black beans, carrots, egg whites, three yogurts that were on sale, veggie lunch meat, more cheese, garlic, tortilla chips, four cans of diced tomatoes (a good deal), and kale. I take H. on a walk — he seems to be kind of cold or in pain again so we don't stay out very long. When we get back, I start making a sort of African peanut soup with ground turkey for this week's lunches. I decide to use half the peanut butter the recipe calls for, mostly because 1/3 cup seems like sooo much to be wasting for soup! I crack open a Golden Road Mango Cart beer while I let the soup simmer a bit. $25.33
5:35 p.m. — I have drinks with my friend D. and feel a lot better. We end up splitting some banh mi nachos and I have two old-fashioneds. It's good to see her in a different setting — we usually go hiking with our dogs together, but this weather is no good for that. Plus, she's never been to this restaurant so I'm glad she gets to experience it before they close for the season. We split the check ($29). I stop by the local co-op on my way home for the GOAT teriyaki sauce (Organicville Sesame Teriyaki; $4.94). $33.94
6:13 p.m. — I'm still hungry when I get home so after I do my nightly skincare routine and feed H., I make myself some popcorn with nutritional yeast, olive oil, and Bragg's. I also have a Zevia ginger ale because I don't really feel like drinking water. I put on an episode of Schitt's Creek and scroll through Instagram when it's over. My gym is going to be closed this next week (with occasional/undetermined open gym hours), so D. told me I could meet her at her gym at 6 a.m. tomorrow to work out. I brush my teeth and floss, finding myself in bed by 8:30 p.m. I'm actually pretty tired and excited to work out tomorrow!
Daily Total: $59.27
