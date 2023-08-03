ADVERTISEMENT
For R29 Readers Only, This Ethical Jewelry Brand Is 25% Off

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale AlertGet 25% off sitewide at Amer New York with our promo code AMERxR29, now through August 10.
Hoping to add some stackable jewelry that's simple, good quality, and unique to your collection? We know that can be hard to find. That's why we've partnered with the sustainable, handcrafted jewelry brand Amer New York to give Refinery29 readers an exclusive deal. Now through August 10, shop all of Amer New York's ethically sourced gemstones and solid 14k gold pieces for 25% off with the promo code AMERxR29. From moonstone rings and necklaces to diamond earrings and rings, keep reading to see which obsession-worthy pieces are calling you to add to cart before this supersale ends.
The Ayla Moonstone Ring, $625 $468.75

The Ayla Moonstone Ring
$468.75$625.00
On a solid 14k gold band, the Ayla Ring features moonstone, which symbolizes new beginnings and is said to enhance intuition.
The Box, $425 $318.75

The Box
$318.75$425.00
Whether you wear it by itself or layered with other necklaces, Amer's The Box is the perfect solid 14k gold chain to add to your collection.
The Grey Moonstone Necklace, $525 393.75

The Grey Moonstone Necklace
$393.75$525.00
Featuring a teardrop-shaped stone, The Grey Moonstone Necklace includes exactly that: a moonstone on a 14k white gold chain.
The Leia Ring, $425 $318.75

The Leia Ring may or may not be inspired by Leia Organa from Star Wars, but it definitely gives off the same royal vibes — with its baguette diamond center stone and two single strands of round diamonds on either side.
The Sia Chain Stud, $295 $221.25

The Sia Chain Stud
$221.25$295.00
Delicate with a stylish edge, The Sia Chain Stud features two, white, pear-shaped diamonds connected by a solid 14k yellow or white gold chain.
The Mia Moonstone Ring, $625 $468.75

The Mia Moonstone Ring
$468.75$625.00
If you love The Ayla Moonstone Ring but wish it were an oval instead of a triangle? You're in luck because that's exactly what The Mia Moonstone Ring is.
