I Tried A Weighted Eye Mask And It Gave Me My Best Night’s Sleep Ever

Anyway, back to the NodPod: Unlike normal eye masks, the design is flat, with four weighted pods and hollow ends that lay flat. At first, I'll admit to thinking the design was kind of wack (how the heck is it supposed to stay in place?), but I ate my words the first night I tried it out. The flat design allows you to wear the mask (my guess is that an elastic strap would probably not be able to handle the weight) whether you're a back- or side-sleeper; as someone who tends to toss and turn before settling into a comfy position, this is a real game-changer. (You can also wear it draped across your chest if you're sitting or lying down. I did this while watching The Good Place in bed, and it was wonderful.)