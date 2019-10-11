I Tried A Weighted Eye Mask And It Gave Me My Best Night’s Sleep Ever

When it comes to sleep, there are two things that millennials (myself included) just can't get enough of: Weighted blankets and fancy silk eye masks. If you see where I'm going with this, then you know what comes next: A weighted blanket for your face exists, and it's spectacular.
Just as if my personal taste was determined by the Netflix algorithm, I all but knew I'd love the NodPod based on its description alone. Due to occupational perks, I received the product for free for extremely scientific testing (i.e. sleeping) purposes. It wasn't until after I used it that I decided to share it's oddly soothing ways.
Whether it's having caffeine after 3pm or simply having a lot on my mind, like many folks, I occasionally struggle with falling asleep. And I've tried it all: Valerian root sleep drops (which work, but sporadically so). Melatonin gummies (one word to explain the effect these had on me: Nightmares). Headspace's Sleepscasts. (I can't help but feel like a failure when I wind up listening till the end.)
Anyway, back to the NodPod: Unlike normal eye masks, the design is flat, with four weighted pods and hollow ends that lay flat. At first, I'll admit to thinking the design was kind of wack (how the heck is it supposed to stay in place?), but I ate my words the first night I tried it out. The flat design allows you to wear the mask (my guess is that an elastic strap would probably not be able to handle the weight) whether you're a back- or side-sleeper; as someone who tends to toss and turn before settling into a comfy position, this is a real game-changer. (You can also wear it draped across your chest if you're sitting or lying down. I did this while watching The Good Place in bed, and it was wonderful.)
According to NodPod's founder, Melissa Bamberg, weighted blankets (and scaled-down eye masks) don't just feel good for no reason; studies on the effects of Deep Pressure Touch are still in nascent stages, but there's a lot of room to explore the potential of pressure on bringing an overall sense of calm. Well, after over a week of putting it to the test, I have to say that the NodPod definitely did that. The heavy feeling on my lids made me feel like I was somehow sinking deeper into my fluffy pillows (in a good way), and even though I woke up most days with it having fallen off my face, the point is that it helped me fall – and stay — asleep. At $32, it's not exactly cheap, but compared to pricey sleep supplements that haven't worked for me in the past, it's a more palatable investment in getting better sleep.
With weighted blankets being a bonafide cult item, I'm calling it now: The Nodpod is poised to become the next viral heavyweight. You heard it here first!
