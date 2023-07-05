As much as we love to shop on Amazon, landing on the perfect purchase can sometimes be a game of chance. First, the sheer amount of inventory available is overwhelming, to say the least. Making an informed buying decision often means having to sift through pages upon pages of product.
What does help narrow things down a little bit is seeing an endorsement from the mega-retailer itself, in the form of an "Amazon's choice" tag or a note that indicates a certain piece is the top-selling product in a specific category. These verified bestsellers are not only useful products but are guaranteed to be great value for money if they are garnering such a high volume of sales.
With summer vacation season here and Prime Day fast approaching, we have combed the interwebs to bring you an edit of travel essentials that have been dominating Amazon's product categories. From durable rolling luggage to well-designed weekender bags, these highly rated Amazon travel buys will level up your next getaway.
Bestselling Suitcase On Amazon
In our coverage of Samsonite luggage, the Freeform series has always been considered the legacy travel brand's hero collection: It consistently pops off in terms of sales and star ratings, and reviews across the board highly favor the boxy design and sturdy, scratch-resistant hardshell. With a 26% discount, now is a great time to snap up this gorgeous powder blue carry-on.
Bestselling Travel Backpack On Amazon
We love a versatile piece, and this water-resistant weekender bag pretty much checks all the boxes. It can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or even a backpack, depending on how you arrange the straps. Fans of the bag often comment on how this makes the perfect "personal item" on flight travel. The free wristlet sweetens the deal.
Bestselling Packing Cubes On Amazon
This isn't our first time endorsing these packing cubes with our whole chest, and we have no problem doing it again. This set continues to top the bestselling list for the packing cubes category, thanks to the lightweight nylon fabric and a generous number of useful zipped bags that can fit every belonging imaginable, such as shoes or socks.
Bestselling Affordable Luggage On Amazon
If you're trying to spend as little as possible on luggage, you won't be able to find a better deal than this Traveler's Club luggage set. Sure, the product features are pretty basic, but reviewers have also praised its lightweight exterior and easy-to-maneuver wheels. The duffel can also be attached to the telescopic handles of the suitcase.
Bestselling Amazon Basics Luggage
Let's be honest: Products from the Amazon Basics line can sometimes be a hit or miss. This carry-on suitcase, however, wins top marks for a scratch-resistant exterior that resembles vintage steamer trunks. The classy black-and-brown colorway makes the suitcase look way more expensive than it actually is, and reviewers love how this combo helps the bag stand out at baggage reclaim.
Bestselling Toiletry Bag On Amazon
This spacious, multipaneled case is the undisputed No. 1 queen of Amazon's toiletry bag category. The waterproof material is plush enough to protect your products from getting crushed in transit. The two main compartments come with internal elastic bands to keep bottles secured in place, which is perfect for skin-care products with top and bottom zippers for easy access. Finally, the 360-degree top hook means you can easily hang this over the door to save space.
Bestselling Lightweight Luggage On Amazon
Not only is this carry-on suitcase easy on the eyes, its covestro polycarbonate shell stays remarkably light while holding up its shape. Shoppers also love how the smooth telescopic handle is super-easy to maneuver, and the spinner wheels are sturdy yet virtually silent.
Bestselling Travel Bottles On Amazon
It's always a good idea to invest in a set of toiletry bottles, so you can still have your favorite shampoo and body care products handy while being far away from home. This Gemice bottle set is the undisputed bestseller on Amazon: Each bottle comes with a wide opening that makes filling it up a breeze (even when your product is on the thick, goopy side). The no-drip valve design also means that there will be zero chance of leakage.
Bestselling Softside Luggage On Amazon
If you are looking for no-frills, durable luggage that will stand the test of time (and bumpy journeys), Travelpro is the right choice for you. The brand was founded by a former commercial pilot — hence the name "travel pro"— and the thoughtful design specs really demonstrate that industry knowledge. This large softside spinner is ideal for longer trips, with a large front zipper compartment, interior straps, hardy wheels that glide silently, and an ergonomic PowerScope handle that is so comfortable to grab.
Bestselling Travel Pillow On Amazon
When it comes to travel pillows, you can't go wrong with one made of memory foam. The contours of this pillow will keep your head gently supported, and we love the free sleeping mask and ear plugs thrown in with the set, which definitely helps make the flight extra enjoyable.
