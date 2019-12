It’s not the more formidable presents under the tree that thrill us on Christmas morning, it’s the tinier ones spilling out of an oversized sock. Stocking stuffers hold a special place in our holiday hearts because unlike that fully vetted gift list we agonized over, these goodies are actually surprising, useful, and fairly inexpensive. So, if you're looking to knock your stocking shopping out in a fast-and-affordable flash, we're to help.