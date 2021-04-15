Dear $9 Amazon Satin Scarf, I Will Never Throw You Out

My scarf and I have been together for three years, mostly because I keep waiting for it to perish. I walked in late to class with it styled atop my head back in 2018 and now it follows me to work (at home) in 2021. I throw it in the washer way too often because I don't want airborne germs from outside to intermingle with my pillows or amplify my paranoia at night. Then I pop it in the dryer on high heat, and she comes out in perfect condition every time like a phoenix rising from the ashes. It's incredible. (WARNING: This product is apparently NOT machine washable. Do not follow my example.) At this point, I should lay her to rest and cash in on one of these more runway-ready patterns because, again, it's only a $9 investment. But, after taking this trip down memory lane with my beloved polyester piece of fabric, I've come to the conclusion that I'm too emotionally invested. The sensible thing to do in this situation is to buy another one for wearing outside so I can keep my OG head wrap by my side all night long. Dear $9 Amazon satin scarf, I will continue to ruthlessly toss you into the laundry but I will never toss you out.