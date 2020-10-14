Enough Prime Day Deals On Leggings To Last A WFH Lifetime

With all the ups and (a lot of) downs on this 2020 rollercoaster ride, a steady comfort we can currently count on is staying socially distanced inside our homes. Meaning the WFH wardrobe is here to stay. This ever-popular fashion trend favors loungewear essentials like cozy socks, baggy tees, oversized hoodies, maybe a scrunchie or two, and, above all else, leggings — aka a style staple that Amazon's got enough affordable reviewer-approved pairs of to last a WFH lifetime. Oh, and did we mention most of which are currently on super-sale for Prime Day?
Leggings are the ultimate easy-to-wear and functional stretchy "pant": made for sitting pretzel-position on your couch-desk; crouching inside your kitchen-Zoom room; lounging atop your bed-office; looking put-together enough when layered with "real" clothes in the outside world. Plus, they come in many different varieties to fit whatever your vibe may be (including leather or knit and super-smooth or compressive). If you're in need of a total legging overhaul, then we suggest stocking up during Amazon's big annual blowout. To save you the endless scrolling through pairs on pairs on pairs, we consolidated the best deals on the top-rated styles worth carting ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.