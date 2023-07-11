The Best Amazon Prime Day Dresses to Shop Now

Super-Sale Alert: Products featured in this story are on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
Mid-July means more than just heat, humidity, and a seemingly never-ending onslaught of mosquito bites; for shopping enthusiasts, it also marks a great time to save big on a wardrobe refresh, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The now-biannual shopping event, which begins today, July 11 at and concludes on July 12, is the perfect time to stock up on fashion essentials for a song — and we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day dresses to overhaul your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Whether you’re looking for the perfect plus size dress to complement your summer-to-fall wardrobe or want a standout summer wedding guest dress that’s sure to keep you comfortable during those hot-weather soirees, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the best Amazon Prime Day dresses to buy now before these deals disappear.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.
Prime Day Casual Summer Dresses
You don't have to stick to shorts and a t-shirt just because the temperature's heating up. These wallet-friendly casual summer dresses are perfect for brunch with friends, a picnic in the park, or just looking polished while running your regular errands.
Prime Day Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
Dressing for summer weddings isn't always particularly enjoyable — but with the right summer wedding guest dress, it doesn't have to be sweaty misery, either. These frocks are perfect for everything from casual backyard affairs to fancy cocktail-attire-only occasions.
Prime Day Plus Size Dresses
Amazon has one of the most robust plus-size dress selections on the internet — and there's no time like Prime Day to score these highly-rated numbers, which come in sizes up to 6X.
Prime Day Work Dresses
While we can't get your office to turn up the air conditioning or make your commute any less miserable, we can at least direct you toward some of the cutest work dresses available on Amazon, all of which are especially wallet-friendly right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.